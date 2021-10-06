Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 6, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Elliott (née Craig) Dromahair, Leitrim

Elliott, Margaret (née Craig), Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, October 4th 2021, in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Pre deceased by her husband Bill and brother Desmond. Sadly missed by her sister Anne (Devlin), brother Cahal, nieces, nephews and their families.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Wednesday evening for family only. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair/. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey. House private. Covid-19 restrictions apply and we request social distancing and mask wearing be adhered to at times.

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Hugh Patrick Murray (better known as “Patsy”), Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim peacefully in Manchester on 30th September 2021. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Elizabeth and sisters Molly and Kathleen. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lavelle, Ardoone, Belmullet) and dear father of Shane, Aidan and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Emily, Rosie, Lily, Daisy, Scarlett, Olly, Orla, Bella, Indie and Reevie, great grandchild Luna, brothers Tommy and Peeney, relatives and many friends.

A Prayer Vigil Service will take place on Thursday evening at 7 o'clock at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 98 Floatshall Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester. Funeral will pause at Patsy’s Parish Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Friday afternoon at approximately 2.30, followed by a pause at his childhood home at Kinkeen, while the funeral cortege is enroute to Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Remains reposing at McDonnell’s Funeral Home, Belmullet on Saturday morning from 10.30 until 12 noon. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family on Saturday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock, followed by burial in Tarmoncarra Cemetery.

No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Ballyglass R.N.L.I.. To donate, please open the following link https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass will be available for viewing on McDonnell Funeral Directors Facebook page on Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock with all other funeral services available for viewing at 9 o'clock on Saturday evening.

In keeping with current Government advice and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, Patsy’s Funeral Mass will be for family, relatives, close friends and neighbours with a maximum of fifty percent of the church’s capacity in attendance at Funeral Mass. As the funeral cortege passes through the towns, villages enroute to Belmullet, to the church and to the cemetery on Friday and Saturday, please stand in a socially distanced manner on the roadsides, outside the church and cemetery, keeping health and safety to the highest standard. The Murray family appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Memorial Mass for Patsy will be held at a later date. For those who cannot attend the funeral due to the restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolences on the condolence book on this web page.

Elizabeth Mulvey (née McCormack) New York, U.S.A. and formerly Sallymount, Derrane, Roscommon / Dowra, Leitrim

ELIZABETH MULVEY (nee McCormack) New York and formerly of Sallymount, Derrane, Co Roscommon, September 9th, 2021. (Suddenly), in New York, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerry (formerly of Tullynapurtlin, Dowra, Co Leitrim), parents Michael and Mary Anne, brothers Tom Joe, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary Kate Hickey, Ellen Anne Duffy and Bridie (Sr Asicus). Elizabeth will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters Una Farrell (Ballintubber) and Teresa Harlow (Nottingham), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Mass of the Resurrection in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane on Saturday, (October 9th) at 12.30 o’c with burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online link below. The Mulvey and McCormack families very much appreciate your support at this time.

Andy McHugh, Lannanaria, Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Andy will be sadly missed by his heart-broken wife and best friend Geraldine, his sisters Margaret, Breda, Alice & Pauline, mother-in-law Molly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning at arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Aughnasheelin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Oncology Unit at Cavan General Hospital, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page. Due to current Government guidelines, attendance at the funeral Mass will be restricted. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Shirley Ann Kelly (née Golds), Boyle, Roscommon / Geevagh, Sligo

The death has occurred of Shirley Ann Kelly (née Golds), Maple Drive, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, October 4th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Sadly missed by her devoted husband Pat, and her children Michelle, Dean, Filma and Samantha, grandchildren Chloe, Aimee, Sophie and Holly, great-grandchildren Frank and Gigi, brother Tony, sister Lavinia, brother-in-law Joe, sisters-in-law Nuala, Helen and Lily, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, to arrive for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie Facebook page. In compliance with current guidelines, you are requested to please follow rules regarding church number (Church is restricted to 50% capacity) wearing of face masks is essential, refrain from handshaking, and also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on all occasions, at her home, on route to Church, vicinity of Church. The family thank you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Patrick Farrelly (Paddy Owen), Golagh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Cavan this evening (Wednesday October 6) from 7.00pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow Thursday in St. Patrick’s church, Glangevlin at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing and practice all current Covid guidelines. The Church will be reduced to 50% capacity in following government guidelines.

Sean McGowan, 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Leitrim / Kinlough, Leitrim

Sean McGowan, (Electrician), 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, formerly Melvin Fields, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim – 2nd October 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Imelda, daughters Yvonne (Killyclogher, Omagh), Andrea (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joanne (Jamestown), sons-in-law David, Niall and Jason, adored grandchildren Hannah, Ciara, Ella, Erin and Emmet, brothers Gerry, Jim, Vincent, Brendan, Desmond, and Martin, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Sean’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday 6th October at 3.15pm to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 5pm. Sean’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go the live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021 No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Kidney Association c/o of Padraig Burke, Funeral Director or any family member. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Lakelands Crematorium is limited to 50% capacity.

Bridget (Bea) McLoughlin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

Bridget McLoughlin, known as Bea, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon and formerly of Philadelphia and Drumaghill, Termon, at the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Preceased by her mother Hannah, father James and siblings Paddy, John, Marcus, Mandy, Denise, Hugh and Willie, Sheila and Mary and Katie. Bea will be sadly missed by her sisters Sr. Gerard (Sisters of Mercy Ballyshannon), Frances, Anne, brother Jim, all of her nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Northwest Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. The Mass can be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

May they all Rest in Peace.