Leitrim deaths - Thursday, October 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Jim Brady, Pollintemple, Virginia, Cavan/ Arva, Cavan



The death has occurred of Jim Brady of Arva, the Lakeside Manor Hotel and Pollintemple, Virginia, Cavan. He passed away peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. His loving wife, Méabh, and his sons Farrell, Conor and Darragh will sadly miss Jim, along with his brothers Seán, Brian, Thomas, Brendan, his sister Anne, his sisters-in-law, his brothers-in-law, his nieces, his nephews, his family and his many friends. He will reunite with his brother Vincent and his sister Margeret, his mother Annie and his father Tom. Jim will be reposing at his residence (Pollintemple, Virginia – A82 RF30) this Thursday evening from 3pm to 8pm. He will depart from his home this Friday at 1:40 pm with arrival at Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. The burial will commence afterwards in Maghera Cemetery. We invite people to form a guard of honour along the Bailieborough Rd, Virginia, to the chapel, or along the route to the Maghera graveyard as a mark of respect. We suggest that rather than gifting flowers, people could consider donating to the Irish cancer society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate.

Maurice Barry, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Barry, Maurice, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Paris, France. 20th October 2021. Passed away peacefully in the care of North West Hospice Sligo surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Karine, sons Joseph, Maurice and grandchildren, Eloise, Louis & Chloe, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Thursday, 21st October 2021, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Friday, 22nd of October 2021 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Maurice's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. Maurice's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House Strictly Private Please.

PJ McLoughlin, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of PJ McLoughlin, Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Essie (Margaret), daughters Margaret and Anne, grandchildren Jamie, Conor, Joseph, Meghan, Hannah and Kyle; brother in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home in Sheena, Drumkeerin, on Friday from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. PJ's funeral cortege will leave his late residence on Saturday morning at 11.45am to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm. Burial to follow in Kilbride Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to The Parkinsons Association of Ireland. House private outside of reposing times. Covid restrictions to apply at all times with 50% capacity in the church. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may do so on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Charlie Regan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Charlie Regan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. October 18th 2021 (suddenly) at Galway University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, sister Peggy, brother Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Joseph and Cathal, daughter Ciara, son-in law Damien, sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Charlie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.15 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Charlie’s Funeral Mass. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, the Church is limited to 50 % capacity.

May they all Rest in Peace