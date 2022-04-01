Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 1, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

David Turner, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Hunter lodge, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, March 28th 2022, peacefully at the North-west hospice, Sligo. David, deeply regretted by his wife Karen, daughters, sons, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. His remains will be reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, March 31st, from 5pm to 7pm. Service and cremation at Lakeland's Crematorium, Co.Cavan [H12 RF78] on Friday, April 1st, at 10:30am. This service can be viewed on the following link David's Service. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North-West Hospice. In compliance with the current government guidelines, we ask that all who will be attending David's service adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering and refrain from shaking hands at all times.

Thomas (Tom) Mullany, Clontarf, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Mullany Thomas (Tom), (retired member of An Garda Síochána), Clontarf, Dublin and late of Boyle, Co Roscommon. Passed away peacefully, on 30th March 2022, surrounded by his family, in the outstanding care of the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dearly loved father of Patricia, Aidan, Paul and Mairéad, adored grandad to Pádraic, Ailbhe, Niamh, Clara, Jane, Ronan, Eve, Sophie, Emily, Thomas, Tadhg, Cillian and Clodagh. Sadly missed by his brother Kieran, sister Phil, sons-in-law Enda and Coman, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Rachel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Tom will be reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Sunday, 3rd April, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St Anthony’s Church, St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf on Monday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Those who would like to view the service online can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stanthonys

Olive Kennedy (née Kelly), Boyle, Roscommon / Laois



The death has occurred of Olive Kennedy (nee Kelly), Kelly's Londis and Aughnagrange, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly on 30/03/2022 in the loving care of her family. Olive will be sorely missed by her husband Dan, her heartbroken children Richard, Aileen (Higgins), Donal, Neil, Karl and Marcus, her brother John (Monaghan), sister in law Catherine, Mary (Abbeyleix) and Mary (Castlewood, Co. Laois), her daughters in law Marie, Anna, Laura and Niki and son in law John. Deeply regretted by her five grandchildren Ailbhe, Eimear, Callum, Sophie and Ellie, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence at Aughnagrange (F52 CX36) on Friday 01/04 from 4pm to 8pm. The funeral cortege will leave her residence at 11.30am for Funeral Mass on Saturday 02/04 at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Olive's funeral mass will be live streamed on the Boyle parish website www.boyleparish.ie Due to Covid it is respectfully requested that those attending the funeral would adhere to social distance guidelines, wear a mask and avoid shaking hands. The Kennedy family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace

The Turner family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.