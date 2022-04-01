Search

01 Apr 2022

Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 1, 2022

Deaths in Leitrim

Deaths in Leitrim.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

01 Apr 2022 9:55 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

David Turner, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Hunter lodge, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, March 28th 2022, peacefully at the North-west hospice, Sligo. David, deeply regretted by his wife Karen, daughters, sons, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. His remains will be reposing at St.Patrick's Hospital Mortuary, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, March 31st, from 5pm to 7pm. Service and cremation at Lakeland's Crematorium, Co.Cavan [H12 RF78] on Friday, April 1st, at 10:30am. This service can be viewed on the following link David's Service. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North-West Hospice. In compliance with the current government guidelines, we ask that all who will be attending David's service adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering and refrain from shaking hands at all times.

Thomas (Tom) Mullany, Clontarf, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mullany Thomas (Tom), (retired member of An Garda Síochána), Clontarf, Dublin and late of Boyle, Co Roscommon. Passed away peacefully, on 30th March 2022, surrounded by his family, in the outstanding care of the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dearly loved father of Patricia, Aidan, Paul and Mairéad, adored grandad to Pádraic, Ailbhe, Niamh, Clara, Jane, Ronan, Eve, Sophie, Emily, Thomas, Tadhg, Cillian and Clodagh. Sadly missed by his brother Kieran, sister Phil, sons-in-law Enda and Coman, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Rachel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Tom will be reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Sunday, 3rd April, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St Anthony’s Church, St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf on Monday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Those who would like to view the service online can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stanthonys 

Olive Kennedy (née Kelly), Boyle, Roscommon / Laois

The death has occurred of Olive Kennedy (nee Kelly), Kelly's Londis and Aughnagrange, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly on 30/03/2022 in the loving care of her family. Olive will be sorely missed by her husband Dan, her heartbroken children Richard, Aileen (Higgins), Donal, Neil, Karl and Marcus, her brother John (Monaghan), sister in law Catherine, Mary (Abbeyleix) and Mary (Castlewood, Co. Laois), her daughters in law Marie, Anna, Laura and Niki and son in law John. Deeply regretted by her five grandchildren Ailbhe, Eimear, Callum, Sophie and Ellie, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence at Aughnagrange (F52 CX36) on Friday 01/04 from 4pm to 8pm. The funeral cortege will leave her residence at 11.30am for Funeral Mass on Saturday 02/04 at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Olive's funeral mass will be live streamed on the Boyle parish website www.boyleparish.ie Due to Covid it is respectfully requested that those attending the funeral would adhere to social distance guidelines, wear a mask and avoid shaking hands. The Kennedy family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

 May they all Rest in Peace

 

The Turner family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media