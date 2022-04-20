Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anna Gallogly (née McGovern) Drumrane, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers John, Hughie and Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Smiths’ Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41TD62 on Wednesday 20th April from 5.30pm to 8 .00pm. Removal from her home on Thursday to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines with regard handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Anna’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co.Leitrim

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co.Leitrim. 15th April 2022 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his father Vincent. Deeply regtetted and sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen Kilrane (nee Mahon), Michael Kilrane, brother Ivor (England), niece Katrina, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Vincent's funeral cortege will arrive at St.Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Friday, 22nd April, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Vincent's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon/Leitrim

The death has occurred of Julia Mollahan, (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Sunday, 17th April 2022, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Jack, sister Jenny and great-granddaughter Eleni Julia. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Frank, daughters Mary Nerney (Elphin), Julia Kelly (Ballymahon), sons Frank (Croghan) and Pat (Elphin), sons in law Micheal and Eamon, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren Michelle, Richard, Luke, Eoghan, Katie, Eva, Jack and Ruairi, her great-grandchildren Sam and Scott, her sister Nellie Walsh (Manchester), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her wide circle of friends and very good neighbours and her fantastic team of carers, especially Phil, Martina, Sam and Rizza.

Reposing at her residence Lecarrow, F52 FK35, on Wednesday 20th from 3pm to 8pm, (there will be a one-way system in operation from Mc Keons Crossroads to residence). Removal on Thursday morning 21st to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. (House strictly private on Thursday morning).

Imelda Gray, Main Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Imelda Gray, (Gray's Supermarket), Main Street, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 17th April 2022, peacefully at Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her father Terry. Very deeply regretted by her mother Sheila, brother Tom, sister Rosaire, nephew Turlough, sister-in-law Catherine, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and London. Suddenly at his residence in Aughavore. Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12noon on Wednesday 20th followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Jamie/Jimmy Cassidy, Windmill Park, Elphin. Late of Raheen, New York and Philadelphia.

18th April, 2022, in his 90th year, peacefully, at Roscommon Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael John and Mary, brother Eddie, sister Vergie (Kitson) and nephew Michael (Kitson). Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loving nieces Marie (Lynch), Stephanie, Paula, Marie and Teresa, nephews Tony, Eddie and Paschal, sister-in-law Chris (Cassidy), brother-in-law Bill (Kitson) extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (20th April) from 530pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday (21st April) at 3pm. Interment afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery (via Raheen).You can watch the Funeral Mass on https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/ and listen in on Parish Radio 106.6fm. Please wear face coverings indoors and use hand sanitiser provided The Cassidy family are grateful for your sympathy and prayers at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace.