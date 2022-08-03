Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 3, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Prionnsias (Francis) Redican Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Cricklewood, London and formerly Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Mary Alice and Andrew, brother Seamus and sister Annette. Prionnsias will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family - wife Maryanna, daughters Siobhán, Fiona, Gráinne, Ciara, sons Diarmuid & Andrais, sons-in-law Sean Faughnan, Dinny O'Connor & James O'Sullivan, daughter-in-law Fiona (nee Fitzgerald), sister Maureen, brothers Andrew and Sean, grandchildren Rory O'S, Aaron, Daniel, Shaunagh, Kieran, Ronan, Cormac, James O'C, Niamh, Rory O'C, Cáit, Darragh, Conor, Tom, James R and great grand-daughter Amy Rose O'Sullivan, sisters-in-law May and Irene, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Saturday, August 6th, from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh, at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Helen Kenny (née Hackett), The Moorings (formerly of Market Bar, Patrick St. Mullingar and Annadale, Co. Leitrim), Mullingar, Westmeath / Leitrim

Helen KENNY (nee Hackett) (The Moorings, Mullingar and formerly of The Market Bar, Patrick Street, Mullingar and of Annadale, Co. Leitrim) July 30, 2022 - (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, in the devoted care of the nurses and staff of The Inny Unit, Cluain Lir Community Nursing Unit, Mullingar. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean. Dearly loved mother of Karl, Conor, Kara and Kim, Helen will be deeply missed by her sons and daughters, sisters Carmel and Josie and brother Tommy, her adored ten grandchildren, sons-in-law Mark, and Kieran, daughter-in-law Martha, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A private cremation will take place for Helen. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Cluain Lir and to her friends and relatives.

Bernadette Browne (née Kiernan), Lisnabo, Newtownforbes, Longford

Bernadette, peacefully surrounded by her family at the Beacon Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Eddie and Delia. Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Paddy, daughter Rachel, son Stephen, sisters Mary and Patricia, brother Eddie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (walk through only) on Wednesday from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownfrobes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/

Joseph (Joey) Reilly, Drumhaldry, Moyne, Longford

Joseph (Joey) Reilly, peacefully at home after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Paddy (U.K.), Peter and Phil, sisters Philomena (U.S.A.), Katie (U.S.A.), Rosie (Dublin), Anna-B (Dublin) and Mary and by his infant granddaughter Megan. Joseph will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family, wife Lewesa-Mae, sons Joseph and Thomas, daughters Mary, Philomena and Veronica, sister Helen (Dublin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Joe, Síog, Roísín, Emmet, Enda, Ciara, Paul, Chelsea, Ellie, T.J., Danny, Eoghan, Kate, Emma and Abby, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Joseph’s funeral cortege will leave his house on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Aughnacliffe. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Cavan General Hospital, c/o Dolan Funeral Directors or any family member.

Sr. Camillus (Kathleen) Gavigan Sisters of Mercy, McAuley House, Roscommon and formerly of Weekfield, Roscommon & Elphin, Co Roscommon & California

Sr. Camillus (Kathleen) Gavigan Sisters of Mercy, McAuley House, Roscommon and formerly of Weekfield, Roscommon & Elphin, Co Roscommon & California. August 2nd, 2022. (Peacefully); in the devoted care of the staff at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe. Beloved daughter of the late Joe and Sarah and sister of the late Gretta, Sally and Maureen. She will be sadly missed by her nephews, niece, Sisters of Mercy, Western Province and California, relatives, past pupils and friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday from 4 o’c until 5.30 o’c followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in the Convent of Mercy Community Cemetery, Roscommon. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. Your support is very much appreciated at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon Town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM

May they all Rest in Peace.