Search

17 Dec 2021

Leitrim opinions wanted on equality for LGBTQI+ people

Leitrim opinions wanted on equality for LGBTQI+ people

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School will successfully exhibit two projects at the BT Young Scientists Exhbition in February 2022.
One of their projects asks a very important question, “How far are we from equal rights for LGBT+ people?”
Third year students Ria Fallon, Zoe Zasytyte and Amy McManus started their project back in 2020 but due to Covid they had to put it on hold.

Manorhamilton has lowest covid rate in Ireland


The students ask, “Although Ireland holds the second highest spot on the human development index, are we as accepting as we might think of the LGBTQI+ community?”
The aim of the project is to find out what the real opinions of Irish people are, in particular the opinions of Roscommon and North Leitrim as this was the only constituency's to vote no in the Same Sex Marriage Referendum, 2015,

“Our long-term goal is to reach equality for all sexual and gender identities in Ireland, and put an end to homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of discrimination in schools and the workplace.

“We really want our project to reach as many students and parents in Roscommon and Leitrim as possible, so we can do our part in supporting the current and next generations of LGBTQ+ people.
The links to the survey closees on Monday, December 20.

Survey For Parents

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VPDL25N

Survey For Students

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J6HWM2Q

These surveys are strictly anonymous; we cannot see who completed the surveys and answered the questions asked.

Lough Arrow Christmas swim set to return for December 25!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media