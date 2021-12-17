Leitrim opinions wanted on equality for LGBTQI+ people

Carrick-on-Shannon Community School will successfully exhibit two projects at the BT Young Scientists Exhbition in February 2022.

One of their projects asks a very important question, “How far are we from equal rights for LGBT+ people?”

Third year students Ria Fallon, Zoe Zasytyte and Amy McManus started their project back in 2020 but due to Covid they had to put it on hold.



The students ask, “Although Ireland holds the second highest spot on the human development index, are we as accepting as we might think of the LGBTQI+ community?”

The aim of the project is to find out what the real opinions of Irish people are, in particular the opinions of Roscommon and North Leitrim as this was the only constituency's to vote no in the Same Sex Marriage Referendum, 2015,

“Our long-term goal is to reach equality for all sexual and gender identities in Ireland, and put an end to homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of discrimination in schools and the workplace.

“We really want our project to reach as many students and parents in Roscommon and Leitrim as possible, so we can do our part in supporting the current and next generations of LGBTQ+ people.

The links to the survey closees on Monday, December 20.

Survey For Parents

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VPDL25N

Survey For Students

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J6HWM2Q

These surveys are strictly anonymous; we cannot see who completed the surveys and answered the questions asked.