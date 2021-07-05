Overcrowding at Sligo University Hospital today

Sligo University Hospital

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Major overcrowding is being reported at Sligo University Hospital today, Monday, July 5.

A total of 34 people are waiting at the Emergency Department of Sligo University Hospital, this is the second-highest figure in the country. 28 people were waiting on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital also.
A total of 13 people are waiting at Mullingar regional hospital with 11 people waiting at its sister hospital in Tullamore.

No one is waiting at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with just two at Cavan General Hospital.

A total of 60 people are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Limerick - with 293 people in total waiting at hospitals across the country.

 

