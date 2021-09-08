€1.7 million for third level colleges in Sligo

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris T.D., has announced an additional €38 million for higher education institutions for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan has welcomed the allocation of €1.505,780 for IT Sligo and a further €209,690 for St Angela’s College.



The devolved capital grant allocation will facilitate higher institutions to address a number of key capital investment priorities including:

Minor works and equipment need to support safe campus reopening;

Procurement of additional ICT devices – including laptops- to support disadvantaged students who have difficulty in accessing a suitable device for their studies;

Investments in equipment and infrastructure that are required to support the creation of additional student places, given the exceptional circumstances facing the Leaving Cert class of 2021;

General ICT and equipment-related upgrades;

Health and safety works, and other building upgrades;

Investments to support universal access;

Energy efficiency and decarbonisation-related upgrades;

The funding forms part of ongoing investment in the higher education sector under Project Ireland 2040.

Funding will be provided through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).



Minister Harris said: “ Today, students across the country will begin to return to colleges for the first time in 19 months. It is an incredibly exciting but I am sure nervous time for many.

“I am very pleased to announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities.

“The grant funding will also help facilitate the safe and very welcome return of students to campus–based learning, and will allow higher education institutions to carry out necessary minor works and equipment upgrades across their estates over the coming year.

In conclusion, Sligo Leitrim TD and Minister of State Feighan commended Minister Harris’s department for the strong support showed so far for both Sligo Colleges during the pandemic.

“I wish to highlight the support for students under the provision of laptops scheme.

“The scheme will be primarily aimed at first year students, but it is open to anyone to seek support. Last year, over 8,000 laptops were distributed to higher education students.

“Previous allocations under the Devolved Capital Grant have had a significant positive impact on campus development, facilitating initiatives such as upgrading of laboratories, replacement of obsolete ICT equipment, installation of energy efficient lighting, and repurposing of existing spaces in line with the needs of students and staff,” concluded Minister Feighan.