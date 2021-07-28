Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Superb performance sees Carrick Town take U17 Shield

CARRICK TOWN 2-0 STRAND CELTIC

The Carrick Town U17 team who defeated Strand Celtic in the Shield Final played at Carrick’s Showgrounds recently

The Carrick Town U17 team who defeated Strand Celtic in the Shield Final played at Carrick’s Showgrounds recently. (Back, from left) Gerard Murtagh, Brian Goldrick, Daire Heslin, Enda Lowe, Andrew Shanahan, Michael Connolly, Rory O'Donnell, Brian McKenna, Ross Flanagan. (Front) Jack Graham, Niall Quigley, Joe Lowe, Kealan Devaney, Adam Maxwell, Gabriel Stayus and Tristan Rushe. Missing from picture, Jack Casey, Jack Doyle, Luke Curley and Emmet Regan. Managers, Junior O'Donnell, Peter Lowe and Ken Shanahan

A fantastic performance by Carrick Town U17s saw them win the Sligo Leitrim U17 Shield thanks to a 2-0 win over Strand Celtic at Carrick’s Showgrounds recently. As a team they gave everything in a very tough game against Strand Celtic on a very hot evening for football.

The game was evenly balanced for the first 15 minutes before Carrick drew first blood after great work down the right wing from Gerard Murtagh who crossed for Brian McKenna to nod in the opening goal. Carrick went two up when a great through ball from Rory O'Donnell found Murtagh in space and he calmly slotted home the second.

Strand came with all guns blazing in the second half but Carrick began to manage the game and restricted Strand to few chances. There were heroes all over the pitch for Carrick but centre back Enda Lowe had a stand out performance, thwarting every Strand attack. 

Well done to everybody involved including manager Junior O’Donnell.

