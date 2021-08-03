Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Sligo Rovers remain third ahead of clash with Finn Harps

Finn Harps drop into relegation play-off position - without playing

Sligo Rovers remain in third place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as they bid to make a hattrick of victories over Finn Harps in the north west derby next Saturday, August 7, in The Showgrounds at 7.45 pm.

Finn Harps dropped into the relegation play-off position in the SSE Airtricity League without kicking a ball last weekend as a resurgent Waterford made the trip to Drogheda and came away with a 2-1 win.

The lifts Waterford above Harps for the first time this season. The Munster side have won their last three away games are now one of the in-form teams.

Sligo Rovers lie in third place, six points behind defending champions Shamrock Rovers and three behind St Patrick's Athletic but they do have games in hand on both Dublin clubs, having played one less than Shamrock Rovers and two less than St Pat's.

Longford Town remain locked at the bottom of the table on 11 points, nine points adrift of Finn Harps and they face League leaders Shamrock Rovers next Sunday at 3pm in Tallaght.

