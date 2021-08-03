Sligo Rovers remain third ahead of clash with Finn Harps

Sligo Rovers remain in third place in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as they bid to make a hattrick of victories over Finn Harps in the north west derby next Saturday, August 7, in The Showgrounds at 7.45 pm.
Finn Harps dropped into the relegation play-off position in the SSE Airtricity League without kicking a ball last weekend as a resurgent Waterford made the trip to Drogheda and came away with a 2-1 win.
The lifts Waterford above Harps for the first time this season. The Munster side have won their last three away games are now one of the in-form teams.
Superb performance sees Carrick Town take U17 Shield
The Carrick Town U17 team who defeated Strand Celtic in the Shield Final played at Carrick’s Showgrounds recently. (Back, from left) Gerard Murtagh, Brian Goldrick, Daire Heslin, Enda Lowe, Andrew Shanahan, Michael Connolly, Rory O'Donnell, Brian McKenna, Ross Flanagan. (Front) Jack Graham, Niall Quigley, Joe Lowe, Kealan Devaney, Adam Maxwell, Gabriel Stayus and Tristan Rushe. Missing from picture, Jack Casey, Jack Doyle, Luke Curley and Emmet Regan. Managers, Junior O'Donnell, Peter Lowe and Ken Shanahan
Sligo Rovers lie in third place, six points behind defending champions Shamrock Rovers and three behind St Patrick's Athletic but they do have games in hand on both Dublin clubs, having played one less than Shamrock Rovers and two less than St Pat's.
Longford Town remain locked at the bottom of the table on 11 points, nine points adrift of Finn Harps and they face League leaders Shamrock Rovers next Sunday at 3pm in Tallaght.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.