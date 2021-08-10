10/08/2021

Sligo Leitrim & District announce first fixtures of 2021/22 League season

Sligo Leitrim & District announce first fixtures of 2021/22 League season

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

FRIDAY AUGUST 27

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Strand Celtic v MCR; Cartron Utd v Real Tubber; Ballymote Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers (7.15)

SATURDAY AUGUST 28

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Valley Rovers; St John’s v Carrick Town (7.15)

CARRICK TOWN 2-0 STRAND CELTIC

The Carrick Town U17 team who defeated Strand Celtic in the Shield Final played at Carrick’s Showgrounds recently. (Back, from left) Gerard Murtagh, Brian Goldrick, Daire Heslin, Enda Lowe, Andrew Shanahan, Michael Connolly, Rory O'Donnell, Brian McKenna, Ross Flanagan. (Front) Jack Graham, Niall Quigley, Joe Lowe, Kealan Devaney, Adam Maxwell, Gabriel Stayus and Tristan Rushe. Missing from picture, Jack Casey, Jack Doyle, Luke Curley and Emmet Regan. Managers, Junior O'Donnell, Peter Lowe and Ken Shanahan

SUNDAY AUGUST 29

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cliffoney Celtic v Arrow Harps; Aughanagh Celtic v Carbury; Merville Utd v Ballisodare Utd (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Coolaney Utd v Ballygawley Celtic; Glenview Stars v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd; Benbulben v Chaffpool Utd; Gurteen Celtic v Calry Bohs (11.00)

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Merville Utd; Strand Celtic v Carbury; Ballisodare Utd v Arrow Harps (7.15)

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Dromahair v Glenview Stars; St John’s v Gurteen Celtic (7.15)

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Real Tubber v Aughanagh Celtic; MCR v Manorhamilton Rangers; Ballymote Celtic v Cliffoney Celtic (11.00)

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Valley Rovers v Benbulben; Calry Bohs v Kilglass Enniscrone Utd; Ballygawley Celtic v Chaffpool Utd; Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd (11.00)

