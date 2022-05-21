Search

21 May 2022

Abbey Rovers win penalty shootout to claim Longford U16 Premier title

Abbey Rovers win penalty shootout to claim Longford U16 Premier title

Abbey Rovers players celebrate after winning the Longford & District U16 Premier Final

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

21 May 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Abbey Rovers claimed another Longford & District title last Sunday when they prevailed against Inny FC after a dramatic penalty shoot-out to win the U16 Premier Division Final.

Abbey, who topped the table but suffered a loss at the hands of Inny earlier in the season, had the better of the first half with good play from captain Mark Ahern, Bradley Cowdell and Killian Mulvey but were unable to get the breakthrough.

St Clare’s Manorhamilton star in SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s National Finals in the Aviva Stadium

The second half followed the same pattern of the first with Michael Keegan sniffing out the danger on a few occasions with good displays from Mark McNiff and Killian Mulvey and with 15 minutes left, top scorer Zead sprung the offside trap to fire Abbey into the lead.

However, Inny hit back quickly to halt Abbey’s celebrations to draw level and keeper Andrew Lee had to make a couple of vital saves. Mark Ahern went close to winning the contest as he saw a late effort hit the Inny crossbar but the game headed to extra-time.

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu linked with transfer to Toffees

The Leitrim lads took the lead in first period of extra time with Zead scoring from the rebound after his initial penalty was saved but Inny equalised in the second period of extra-time when substitute Simone Tosali sent the game to the dreaded penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Zead, Mark Ahern, Bradley Cowdell, Darrach Leach all scored their kicks for Abbey before keeper Andrew Lee made a great stop to give the advantage to the Leitrim lads. That left Killian Mulvey with the final kick to win the game and he made no mistake, scoring in style to start great Abbey Rovers celebrations.

McTague goal sees Abbey Rovers lift U12 Longford & District Premier Division title

The Abbey Rovers team who defeated Longford & District U12 Premier Division final. (Back, from left) Ayloouwa Talabi, Robbie Prior, Gavin Hewson, Rian Murray, Sebastian Wojciuch, Colton Quinn, Jacob McTague, Sean McNulty, Shane Kiernan. (Front) Charlie Rogers, Kamil Fiedor (Capt) Luke Maguire, Brian Aherne, Conal Walpole, Michael Macklin, Tom McManus

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media