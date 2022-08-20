Late late Beirne goal breaks Glenfarne Kiltyclogher hearts in dying minutes

Eslin, led by the dynamic Conor Beirne, shocked Glenfarne Kiltyclogher with a dramatic late goal in the opening round of the Corrib Oil Junior A Championship in Blacklion on Sunday.

Conor Beirne was without any shadow of doubt the man-of-the-match, scoring all but two of his team’s scores but Glenfarne Kilty will always wonder how they let a seven point lead at the three quarter mark slip. Beirne fisted a long ball from his brother Tomas to the Glenfarne net in the 58th minute to snatch a dramatic victory for Eslin.

The Glenfarne Kilty men made the better start to the game when Darren Murray and Cian Rock fired over points in the opening 10 minutes. Eamon Stenson got Eslin's account opened when he fired over on the 12 minute mark.

Hugh Clancy kept the scoreboard ticking for Glenfarne when he converted a free and another free from Clancy before the game's first water break put Glenfarne Kilty 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

Conor O'Rourke extended the lead but Conor Beirne, shortly after a booking, sprung into life as he fired over from play and a free to close the gap to just two points. Darren Murray with a point and Dermot Harkin with a goal increased Glenfarne Kilty's advantage to six points after 27 minutes.

In response Conor Beirne converted a close-in and prior to the interval, Glenfarne/Kilty conceded a penalty when a defender handled a ball in the 'square' but goalkeeper, Stephen McPartland saved well from Gearóid Reynolds as Glenfarne led 1-6 to 0-4 at the break.

After the restart Conor Beirne narrowed the when converted a 32nd minute free but two minutes later Eslin had a let off when Jason Barry denied a Glenfarne Kilty goal chance that fell to Darragh Clancy.

Glenfarne went seven points ahead after Oisin McDermott fired home a 36th minute goal but four minutes later Conor Beirne reduced Eslin's deficit slightly when he put over a free, the north Leitrim men having a let off when Eamon Stenson blazed a goal chance wide.

The tide in the game began to turn in favour of Eslin as Conor Beirne pointed two frees and then fired to the Glenfarne net to reduce the North Leitrim side's lead to the minimum when the contest's second water break arrived.

When the final quarter got underway the Eslin surge continued in earnest with Beirne levelling from a mark on 50 minutes. Another Beirne point from play a minute later put his side in front for the first time but Darren Murray levelled from a free seconds later.

Glenfarne Kilty regained the lead when Hugh Clancy shot a spectacular 53rd minute long range point from near midfield but Conor Beirne pointed a 45 metres free to tie the scores and another Beirne free got the Eslin men's noses in front once more.

Eslin increased their lead on 58 minutes after Thomas Beirne hit a long ball in from midfield and Conor was on hand just to finish to the net, despite the close attention of two of opponents.

Glenfarne Kilty hit back with a Darren Murray free in added time but Eslin held out to claim victory. Eslin ended the game with 13 players on the field after Senan Keane and Eamonn Stenson received late black cards while Glenfarne Kilty's Barry McDermott received a straight red.

ESLIN

Scorers: Conor Beirne 2-10 7f m; Eamon Stenson 0-2 f

Team: Enda Turbett; Donnacha Reynolds, Thomas McNabola, Jason Barry; Barry Bohan, James McNabola, Sean McNabola; Senan Keane, John O'Flynn; Gearóid Reynolds, Eamon Stenson, Aonghus McCrann; David Stenson, Conor Beirne, Paul Kilcrann. Sub: Thomas Beirne for J. McNabola (13)

GLENFARNE KILTYCLOGHER

Scorers: Darren Murray 0-4, 3f; Dermot Harkin & Oisin McDermott 1-0 each; Hugh Clancy 0-3 f; Conor O'Rourke 0-1

Team: Stephen McPartland, Cathal Cullen, Robbie Broughton, John McLoughlin: Cian Rock, Brian Fox, Oisin McDermott; Niall Clancy, Hugh Clancy; Padraig Sweeney, Dermot Harkin, Conor O'Rourke; Darragh Clancy, Darren Murray, Neville McDermott. Sub: Barry McDermott for N. McDermott (43)

REFEREE: Enda Egan