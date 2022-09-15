Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Mohill's Alan McLoughlin is pursued by Aughawillan's Mark Plunkett last Saturday Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15
Barna Waste U13 FC: Division 1: St. Joseph's v Annaduff; Division 2A: Mohill v Allen Gaels; Division 2B: Fenagh v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3.45; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill 5.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada) Extra-time if necessary
U15 Hurling Final: Carrick v Cluainin in Pairc Naomh Mhuire 2.30
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18
Smith Monumentals IFC: Aughavas v Bornacoola; Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Drumreilly; Annaduff v Mohill; Aughnasheelin v Allen Gaels (1.00)
Connacht Gold SFC Relegation Semi-Finals: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar Manorhamilton 1.30; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels 3.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada) Extra-time if necessary
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA: All 11.00
Senior: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Joseph’s; St Francis v Sean O’Heslins; Dromahair v Kiltubrid
Intermediate: Fenagh v St Brigid’s; Drumkeerin v Mohill
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC Division 1: Annaduff v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5.30
Barna Waste U13 Division 2A: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s 5.00
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 19
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: Division 2: Group B: Drumkeerin v St Mary’s blue; Melvin Gaels v Fenagh St Caillins; Reserve: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar Manorhamilton (all 6.30)
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC Division 2: Group A: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Patrick’s Dromahair 6.30
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 25
Westlink Coaches U15 FC Division 1: St Mary’s white v St Joseph’s; Allen Gaels v Annaduff; St Brigid’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Aughawillan (6.30)
SEPTEMBER 24-25
Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter Finals & Relegation playoffs; Corrib Oil Junior FC
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA: All 11.00
Senior: St Joseph’s v St Francis; Kiltubrid v Glencar Manorhamilton; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Dromahair
Intermediate: St Brigid’s v St Mary’s; Mohill v Fenagh
RESULTS
Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC: Mohill 5-10 Aughawillan 0-18; Gortletteragh 0-9 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-16; Glencar Manorhamilton 1-13 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 4-9; Melvin Gaels 3-12 St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-12; Fenagh St Caillins 2-9 Leitrim Gaels 1-14
Corrib Oil Junior A FC: Group 1: Eslin 5-11 Aughawillan 0-2; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 0-13 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-4; Group 2: Cloone 1-13 Carrigallen 0-11; Annaduff 4-7 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-12
Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Group 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert 2-10 Fenagh St Caillins 4-8; Group 2: Allen Gaels 2-17 Drumkeerin 1-10; Leitrim Gaels 7-7 St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-12
Corrib Oil Junior C FC Group 2: Melvin Gaels 2-8 Aughavas 1-12
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton 6-18 Allen Gaels 1-4; St Brigid’s 8-11 St Joseph’s 2-10; Annaduff 1-6 St Mary’s white 2-18; Division 2: Group A: Mohill 3-8 Rinn Gaels 3-7
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-9 Mohill 0-8; Division 2: Group A: St Brigids 4-18 Allen Gaels 1-10; Group B: Drumkeerin 0-10 Rinn Gaels 6-15; St. Joseph's 5-12 Fenagh St Caillins 2-17
Barna Waste U13 FC: Division 1: Rinn Gaels 7-9 St Mary’s white 4-14; Reserve: St. Mary's Blue 3-19 Rinn Gaels 0-1
