15 Sept 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Mohill's Alan McLoughlin is pursued by Aughawillan's Mark Plunkett last Saturday Picture: Willie Donnellan

Leitrim Sport

15 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15

Barna Waste U13 FC: Division 1: St. Joseph's v Annaduff; Division 2A: Mohill v Allen Gaels; Division 2B: Fenagh  v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17

Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3.45; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill 5.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada) Extra-time if necessary

U15 Hurling Final: Carrick v Cluainin in Pairc Naomh Mhuire 2.30

Mohill need to win their individual battles if they want to progress believes Eamonn O'Hara

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18

Smith Monumentals IFC: Aughavas v Bornacoola; Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Drumreilly; Annaduff v Mohill; Aughnasheelin v Allen  Gaels (1.00)

Connacht Gold SFC Relegation Semi-Finals: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar Manorhamilton 1.30; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels 3.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada) Extra-time if necessary 

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA: All 11.00

Senior: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Joseph’s; St Francis v Sean O’Heslins; Dromahair v Kiltubrid

Intermediate: Fenagh v St Brigid’s; Drumkeerin v Mohill

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC Division 1: Annaduff v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5.30

Barna Waste U13 Division 2A: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s 5.00

Club Champs knockout stages to be all ticket as Leitrim GAA announce streaming plans

Details of season pass for online service revealed

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: Division 2: Group B: Drumkeerin v St Mary’s blue; Melvin Gaels v Fenagh St Caillins; Reserve: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar Manorhamilton (all 6.30)

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC Division 2: Group A: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Patrick’s Dromahair 6.30

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 25

Westlink Coaches U15 FC Division 1: St Mary’s white v St Joseph’s; Allen Gaels v Annaduff; St Brigid’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Aughawillan (6.30)

SEPTEMBER 24-25

Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter Finals & Relegation playoffs; Corrib Oil Junior FC 

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA: All 11.00

Senior: St Joseph’s v St Francis; Kiltubrid v Glencar Manorhamilton; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Dromahair

Intermediate: St Brigid’s v St Mary’s; Mohill v Fenagh

Aughawillan will give anyone a run for their money if they can cut out conceding goals believes manager Cathal Murphy

RESULTS

Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC: Mohill 5-10 Aughawillan 0-18; Gortletteragh 0-9 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-16; Glencar Manorhamilton 1-13 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 4-9; Melvin Gaels 3-12 St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-12; Fenagh St Caillins 2-9 Leitrim Gaels 1-14

Corrib Oil Junior A FC: Group 1: Eslin 5-11 Aughawillan 0-2; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 0-13 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-4; Group 2: Cloone 1-13 Carrigallen 0-11; Annaduff 4-7 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-12

Corrib Oil Junior B FC: Group 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert 2-10 Fenagh St Caillins 4-8; Group 2: Allen Gaels 2-17 Drumkeerin 1-10; Leitrim Gaels 7-7 St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-12

Corrib Oil Junior C FC Group 2: Melvin Gaels 2-8 Aughavas 1-12

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton 6-18 Allen Gaels 1-4; St Brigid’s 8-11 St Joseph’s 2-10; Annaduff 1-6 St Mary’s white 2-18; Division 2: Group A: Mohill 3-8 Rinn Gaels 3-7

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-9 Mohill 0-8; Division 2: Group A: St Brigids 4-18 Allen Gaels 1-10; Group B: Drumkeerin 0-10 Rinn Gaels 6-15; St. Joseph's 5-12 Fenagh St Caillins 2-17

Barna Waste U13 FC: Division 1: Rinn Gaels 7-9 St Mary’s white 4-14; Reserve: St. Mary's Blue 3-19 Rinn Gaels 0-1

