Search

16 Sept 2022

Local win in Leitrim doubles open final

Local win in Leitrim doubles open final

John Casserly presenting the Casserly Heenan Cup to Michael Ginley and Anthony O'Flynn are presented with the Casserly Heenan Cup

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

15 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The Leitrim Handball Doubles Open title was won by Michael Ginley of Mayo alongside Glencar Manorhamilton's Anthony O'Flynn on Sunday. Twelve players from across Leitrim Sligo Donegal and Mayo took part in the tournament but it was Jamie Murray, Leitrim Handball Chair and Leitrim Handball Secretary Leo Logan who looked the most dangerous going into the final. 

Both men had Connacht Titles to their name and had played excellently to beat Dave Mulhern and Danny Reilly in the previous round. In Ginley and O'Flynn however they were meeting obstinate opposition.

Club Champs knockout stages to be all ticket as Leitrim GAA announce streaming plans

Details of season pass for online service revealed

In the first game Murray and Logan started where they had left off with a 21-10 win but Ginley and O'Flynn changed tactics in the second game and it was they who put Murray and Logan under the cosh winning game two 21-8. Everything was on the line in the tie breaker to 11 but Ginley and O'Flynn remained consistent putting pressure on Murray and Logan and taking the final game 11-5. Ginley and O'Flynn lifted the Casserly - Heeran memorial cup which was presented by John Casserly.

Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Enda Stenson and Handball Board chairman Jamie Murray present Benoit McKiernan with a Leitrim jersey ahead of his All-Ireland U17 Semi-Final next Sunday

The win was significant because it was the first time in two decades that a player representing Glencar Manorhamilton had won a handball tournament so a special congratulations to Anthony O'Flynn. The plate competition was won by Dave Mulhern and Danny Reilly, a Leitrim Donegal combination. 

Benoit McKiernan and Michael Bruen were beaten in the plate final but the experience will stand to young McKiernan as he goes on to play in the U17 All-Ireland semi-final in St Coman's Roscommon this Sunday. 

Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Quarter-Final double header fixed for Saturday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

Anyone wishing to get their kids involved in Handball in Leitrim has a great opportunity as Handball returns this Friday in Fenagh next Friday at 7pm, Manorhamilton from 4-6pm (also Friday), in Aughawillan on Sunday morning at 11am. Drumshanbo will also be starting soon while Annaduff will recommence in October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media