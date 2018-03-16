Leitrim Deaths - Friday, March 16, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa Walsh (née O'Brien), Westport, Co. Mayo / Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim



Teresa Walsh, Forkfield, Ayle, Westport in her 92nd year on Thursday, 15th March, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Teresa will be sadly missed by her sons Aidan and Tom, daughters Mary Heraty (Dooncastle, Westport) Breege Joyce (Naas), sister Anita Maguire (Gorey, Wexford), brothers Mannix O'Brien (Glencar, Sligo), Malachy O'Brien (Tarmonbarry, Longford), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Teresa will be reposing at Navin's Funeral Home, Westport on Friday, March 16th 2018, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving St. Patrick's Church, Aughagower, at 8.30pm. Mass on Saturday, March 17th 2018, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughagower Cemetery. House Private Please.

Mary Alice Rooney, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Alice Rooney of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at the Hermitage Medical Centre, Dublin after a long illness. Sadly missed by her brother Roger, sister-in-law Rita, partner Bill, her three nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.House private please.

Samuel (Sam) Davidson, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim / Belfast, Co. Antrim

Sam Davidson, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Castlereagh Rd., Belfast on 10th March 2018. Peacefully at the Ardmore Lodge Care Home, Finglas, surrounded by his loving family. Sam loving husband of Philomena and the late Jean, and dear father of Samuel and Stephen, and stepdad to Derek, Adrienne, Michelle, Phillip, Yvonne and Tony. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Robert, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held this Friday (16th March) afternoon at 1pm, in Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Sean Maguire, Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occured of Sean Maguire, Carmel, New York and formerly of Drumerkane, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on the 11th of March, 2018 in New York. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, Kerry, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Sunday, the 15th of April, 2018, at 11.30am.

May they all Rest in Peace.