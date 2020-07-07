The late Lillian Regan, Michigan, USA and Jamestown, Co Leitrim

Lillian Regan, (also known as Elizabeth P. Hartjen), was born in Aughrimin South, near Jamestown in Co Leitrim, on January 5, 1935. She was the fifth child in a family of seven, three boys and four girls, three of whom have already preceded her in death.

Her early years were typical of Irish children at the time. Since she lived on a farm, carefully tilled by her father, John Regan with the support of her mother Elizabeth. Her days were filled with attending school and helping with the farm work.

Following Secondary School she left Ireland and had the blessing, over the years, of calling three great countries her home, Ireland, Canada and USA.

Elizabeth’s life was dedicated to education. She taught college, high school and adult education students. It was while teaching adult education she met her future husband Harry Hartjen. Unfortunately, their plans for a long married life were cut short by Harry’s illness and eventual death.

During her retirement years she taught “English as a Second Language” to adults from many other countries. Elizabeth’s life was dedicated to many great goals. Inspired by her Catholic faith and her Irish heritage she always sought to make life better for everyone she encountered.

In her last years she volunteered at Celtic Cove Catholic Bookstore in Oxford, Michigan, USA. This was a great opportunity for her to continue her mission of teaching and helping others. Her fellow volunteers are deeply saddened by her death. They will miss her housekeeping skills and her warm and helpful presence when the store reopens.

The late Lillian Regan, RIP

Elizabeth’s death on May 2, 2020, was preceded by a short but serious illness. She was cared for by the medical and nursing staff at St Joseph Mercy Hospital, Pontiac, Michigan who exhibited amazing skill in treating and caring for one so seriously ill.

When it was obvious she could not recover they placed her in the care of their palliative care staff who made her departure from this life as comfortable as possible.

Elizabeth’s family is so grateful to all who cared for her at St Joseph Mercy Hospital and pray that God will reward them for their dedicated service.

Her family is especially grateful to God for the blessing of Elizabeth’s life dominated by her generous spirit. They look forward to being with her again in a place where pain and suffering are no more.