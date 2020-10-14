Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maisie Tansey (née Regan) Oxhill, Knockvicar and Clegna, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Maisie Tansey (née Regan) Oxhill, Knockvicar and Clegna, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, October 12th 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe and her sister Phyllis. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Joe and John, daughters Geraldine, Pauline, Frances and Claire, daughter-in-law Niamh, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Aoife, Emer, Mike, Mark and Kate, sister Pauline, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall on Wednesday (October 14th) at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 people only, adhering to social distancing and wearing face masks. Funeral Mass may be viewed live via Cootehall Parish webcam on churchtv.ie. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time.

Kathleen Baker (née Mc Govern), Drumbeagh, Corlough, Cavan

Daughter of the late Jim & Susan (Big Sir) Mc Govern, peacefully at her home. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Colin and Gavin. Her remains will leave her late home at 11.40am on Thursday to arrive via Rountree's Cross to Saint Patrick's Church, Corlough for 12 noon Funeral Mass and burial. People are welcome to pay their respects as the funeral cortege passes between her home and the chapel.

Due to government and HSE guidelines house, funeral and burial will br private to family only. If you wish to express your condolences please do so at the bottom of this page

Elizabeth (Lilly) Lawrence (née Doyle), Cranmore, Sligo

Elizabeth (Lilly) Lawrence (née Doyle), 5, Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Sligo and formerly of 36 McNeil Drive, Cranmore, Sligo. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne’s Church, Sligo today for Requiem mass at 12:00pm, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery after. You can stream the funeral mass live by following the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral will be private for family only. You are welcome to send a message of condolence to her family through the Foley and McGowan’s Funeral Home website www.sligofuneralhome.ie

Mary Curley (née Kivlehan), Orchard Drive, Waterford City and late of John Street, Sligo and Roslea, Easkey

Deeply regretted by her husband Patrick, son Gerard, daughter Siobhán, son-in-law Seán, grandchildren Seán, Sinéad, Eimear and Ciarán, sister Sr. Aidan, brothers Michael, Peter and John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo, on Thursday for 12 noon requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Roslea Cemetery, Easkey.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral at all stages will be private to family and close friends only. Anybody wishing to offer their sympathies to the family can leave a message on the condolence link below. You can stream the funeral Mass live by following this link https://sligocathedral.ie/live-feed-from-cathedral.

May they all Rest in Peace