Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, August 13, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick Feeney, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran, Donegal/ Kinlough, Leitrim

10th August 2021, peacefully in the exceptional care of all the staff at Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit. Deeply regretted by all his relatives, neighbours and great friends. Reposing at the residence of his close friends Brendan & Patricia, No.1 Dartry Vale, Kinlough from 8pm this Wednesday evening for relatives, neighbours and friends to call. Removal from there on Friday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran, via the Moy Rd, Drumacrin Rd and Main St, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 guidelines. Condolences can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit c/o Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Mary Foley (née Currid), Moneen, Kinlough, Leitrim



Mary Foley (nee Currid) Mill House, Moneen, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, August 11th 2021. Peacefully at her late residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving Husband Pete, and son Patsy. Dearly loved mother of John, Marie, Stephanie, Gerry, Jacqueline and Sharon. Mary will be sadly missed by her brother Jim, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal of Remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church for 11 o' clock Funeral Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. In keeping with HSE, NPHET, and Public Health Guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50 persons. If you wish to pay your Respects you may join the Guard of Honour as Mary's coffin is brought from her home to the church on Saturday morning (Adhering to Social Distancing at all times please). Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Kinlough-Glenade Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu, if so desired, to NW Hospice Palliative Care Team, care of any family member. Those who wish to leave a condolence can do so in the condolence section below, or by the traditional manner. All enquiries to Gilmartin and Son Funeral Directors 0862376372.

Colm McGoldrick, Drumroosk, Kinawley, Fermanagh



Colm McGoldrick, Beechlands, Malone Road, Belfast & formerly of Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co Fermanagh, 5th August 2021, peacefully, in London, loving husband of Nicola & dear father of Aine & Ronan.

Remains will be reposing at his parents home, Drumroosk, Kinawley, from 12 noon on Saturday until removal at 10 am on Sunday morning to arrive for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in St Naile's Church, Kinawley followed by burial in new cemetery. House and church restricted please to family & friends as per Covid guidance.

Forever missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, dad Francie, mum Evelyn, sister Brenda (Enda), uncles, aunts, mother in law Sheila (Donohoe), brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins & extended family circle.

Gerald Fitzgerald Farrell, Curry Lodge, Newtownforbes, Longford



Gerald Fitzgerald Farrell, Curry Lodge, Newtownforbes, Co Longford - August 11th 2021 in his ninety first year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bridget. Loving and devoted father to Mary, Matthew, Geraldine, Bride, Faustina, Helen, Anne and Frank. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Owen, Noel, Conor and Michael; daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren and spouses Matthew and Kaniah, Alexandra and Cian, Richard, Jane and Maximilian, Robin, Joseph and Evgenia, Sophie and Lorcan, Gerald, Slaney and Peter, Lucia and Reinaldo, Patrick, William, Sarah and Blake. Great-grandchildren Luke, Liadain, Max, Daniel, Conn, Alexander, Sloane and Reece; brother John, sister Carmel, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.Predeceased by James,May,Mattie,Michael,Eleanor and Pat.

A private funeral will take place at St. Anne's Church, Curry, Longford at 2.30 on Saturday 14th August. Followed by burial to Ballymacormack cemetery.

House strictly private.



May they all Rest in Peace.