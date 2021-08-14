Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, August 14

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:



Mary Foley - Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Mary Foley (nee Currid), Mill House, Moneen, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, on August 11th 2021, peacefully at her late residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving Husband Pete, and son Patsy. Dearly loved mother of John, Marie, Stephanie, Gerry, Jacqueline and Sharon. Mary will be sadly missed by her brother Jim, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal of Remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church for 11 o' clock Funeral Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. In keeping with HSE, NPHET, and Public Health Guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50 persons. If you wish to pay your Respects you may join the Guard of Honour as Mary's coffin is brought from her home to the church on Saturday morning (Adhering to Social Distancing at all times please). Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Kinlough-Glenade Parish Facebook page.

Gerald Fitzgerald Farrell - Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Gerald Fitzgerald Farrell, Curry Lodge, Newtownforbes, Co Longford on August 11th 2021, in his ninety first year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bridget. Loving and devoted father to Mary, Matthew, Geraldine, Bride, Faustina, Helen, Anne and Frank. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Owen, Noel, Conor and Michael; daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren and spouses Matthew and Kaniah, Alexandra and Cian, Richard, Jane and Maximilian, Robin, Joseph and Evgenia, Sophie and Lorcan, Gerald, Slaney and Peter, Lucia and Reinaldo, Patrick, William, Sarah and Blake. Great-grandchildren Luke, Liadain, Max, Daniel, Conn, Alexander, Sloane and Reece; brother John, sister Carmel, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by James, May, Mattie, Michael, Eleanor and Pat.

A private funeral will take place at St. Anne's Church, Curry, Longford at 2.30pm today, Saturday, 14th August, followed by burial to Ballymacormack cemetery.

Michael Fogarty - Ballintogher, Co Sligo



Michael Fogarty, Lavally, Ballintogher, Co Sligo, late of Gracedieu, Waterford, peacefully at home in the loving care of his wife, Eileen and family on Thursday, August 12th. Sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Lucy, Samantha, brothers Gerry and Ciaran, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal from his home today Saturday to St Teresa's Church, Ballintogher for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.