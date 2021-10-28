Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, October 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) McPartlan, Coolabaun, Cloone Road, Mohill, Leitrim / Drumkeeran, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McPartlan, Coolabaun, Cloone Road, Mohill and formerly of Corry, Drumkeeran, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sligo University Hospital, October 26th 2021. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Nora, his brothers John and Tommy. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Noreen, his brothers-in-law Tommy and Tom, sister-in -law Lily, his nieces Michelle, Helen, Adelene, Selina, Caitriona, Sinead, his nephews Shaun, Marcus, Darragh, Kelvin, Aaron, Kevin and Colm and all his grand nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Arriving for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, the 28th of October 2021, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patrick's Funeral Mass may also be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill.

Colette McBride (née Dodd), Rosehill, Sligo Town, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



McBride (née Dodd) Colette, Rosehill, Sligo and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully on October 26th, surrounded by her family with the excellent staff at Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland, Co. Kerry. Dearly loved wife of the late Columb and mother of Rory (England), Maria O’Sullivan (Tralee, Kerry) and the late John. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Emma, much loved grandchildren Áine, Ruarí, Clodagh, Cathal, Marty and Francis, brother Fr. Kieran Dodd (England), relatives and many friends. Reposing at her home at 11 Rosehill, Sligo (EIRCODE; F91RF7Y) on Thursday, October 28th, from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am on Friday, October 29th, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Burial follows in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Funeral mass will be livestreamed at www.sligocathedral.ie

Brendan Mulleary, Hackney, London / Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Brendan Mulleary, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon and Hackney, London. 27th March 2020. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Thomas, daughter Brenda, grandchildren Charlie, Ciaran and Ella, brother Joe, partner Mary, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass for Brendan in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o’clock on Saturday 30th October followed by burial of ashes in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Margaret (Maggie) Mc Goldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Leitrim



Mc Goldrick - Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, October 26th 2021, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Margaret (Maggie), wife of the late Malachy and sister of the late Mary, Rosie, Luke and Jim, devoted mother of Micheál; sadly missed by her loving sisters Phyllis (Leyden) and Josie (Ballantine), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair. Burial afterwards in Carrickatemple Cemetery.

Wallace Armstrong, Drumlease Road and formerly Carrigeencor, Dromahair, Leitrim

Armstrong, Drumlease Road and formerly Carrigeencor, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, 25th October 2021, Wallace, peacefully in his 94th year, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Sheila, his brother George and his sisters Iris and Violet. Stepfather to Maura and Martin and to the late Tony, Mel and Catherine. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, his nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair with Prayers at Funeral Home on Thursday at 1pm followed by removal to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 2pm. Interment afterwards at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Covid 19 restrictions apply, we request social distancing and mask wearing be adhered to at all times please

John Leatham, Dublin 7, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Leatham John (Millrace Rd., Phoenix Park and formerly of Navan Road and Killala Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim). October 25th 2021, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of his adoring late wife Anna and loving father of Stephen, Patricia, Annette, MaryJo, John and the late Jackie. Predeceased by his loving sister Angela Ryan (Thurles) and his loving brother Brian Leatham (South Africa). Sadly missed by his twelve wonderful grandchildren, his sons-in-law Finbarr, Des and Liam; his daughters-in-law Belinda and Lorna, his brothers Brendan, Monsignor Gerald Leatham (Brownfield, Texas), Paddy and sister Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, cousins, his many nieces and nephews, his extended family and his many good friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made to St. Francis Hospice. Removal to The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West on Thursday morning (28th October 2021) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Jennifer Greene, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Jennifer Greene, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Dearly beloved wife to Michael and loving mother to her sons Colton & Sebastian. Beloved daughter of Mary and late William Hamilton. Sadly missed by her brothers Alan, Adrian and predeceased Michael, and by all her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence, until Friday morning, going to St. Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends. Jennifer's Mass will be live on John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015

Peter Sheeran, Palmerstown, Dublin / Rooskey, Roscommon

Sheeran Peter, (Palmerstown, Co. Dublin and formerly of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon) October 24, 2021. Peacefully and happy in the wonderful care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with his beloved daughter Dee by his side. Peter will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Patsy of 58 years, daughter Dee Flynn, son Patrick, brother Eddie and his wife Pricilla (New York), son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Niamh, his adored grandchildren Jack, Aoife, Katie, Philip and Zoe, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 28th October, at 10am in St. Philomena’s Church, Old Lucan Road, Palmerstown followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/palmerstown. Please respect mask wearing and social distancing protocols at all times.

Mae Kelly (née Lavin) Cartrontaylor, Ballintogher, Sligo

Peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Gussie, son Noel and daughter Bernadette. Dearly missed by her sons Thomas, John, Gus, Anthony and Ciaran, daughters Breege (Wales), Ann (Devaney), Elizabeth (Coleman), Celine (Barrett) and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Mae will be reposing at her residence from 5pm until 9pm on Thursday. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass will take place in St Teresa’s Church, Ballintogher on Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Please adhere to all current public health guidelines in relation to Covid 19. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following: https://www.facebook.com/Parish-of-Killenummery-and-Killery-267409810120938/

Una McCormack, Rathedmond, Sligo, formerly Annaghgowan, Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo

Una McCormack, Rathedmond, Sligo, formerly Annaghgowan, Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo, October 26th 2021. Former Ward Sister, Pediatric Unit, Sligo University Hospital. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her siblings, recently deceased brother Paschal, her sisters Eileen, Teresa (Teesie), Dympna (Mc Keon), Sr. Margaret (MMM), Rosaleen, Brendan and Cathy (Conlon). Una will be sadly missed by her loving brother Enda and sister Agatha (White) Dublin, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Thursday evening from 6.00 o’clock until 8.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Friday morning (October 29th) arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.