Leitrim deaths - Monday, November 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommie McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Tommie Mc Manus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim peacefully at his home. Much loved father, grandfather and uncle. Predeceased by his beloved wife Vera and son Patrick. Tommie will be deeply missed by his beloved daughters Margaret, Veronica, Mary (Dougie), Linda (Aidan), Lisa (Tómas), sons Michael (Rosaleen), Thomas (Ewelina), John (Amanda) and James, beloved grandchildren Tommy, Niall, Connor, Shannon, Hannah, Orianna, Tyronne, Katie, Manus, Rosie, Erin, Shay, Finn, Sophia and Josh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his family home on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. One way system in operation, please adhere to stewards advice. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to Palliative Care Services at North West Hospice.

Jimmy Shanley, Castlemore, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Dromod, Leitrim

Castlemore, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Clooneagh, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and recently Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. October 30th, 2021 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Castlebar. Pre-deceased by his wife Winnie and brother Billy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sons James and Brendan, sister Bridgie, grandchildren Conor, Eoin, Ava, Aoife and Liam, daughters-in-law Grainne and Christina, relatives, neighbours and friends. Jimmy will repose in the Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen, on Monday from 6pm until 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Tuesday to St. Nathy’s Cathedral, Ballaghaderreen, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/ Removal and Mass can be viewed live here: https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. Condolences can be left in private here:- https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/jshanley

Sharon Gunshinan, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim



Sharon , Dublin & Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Sharon will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken parents Marian and Brian, sisters Amanda and Dymphna, brother Mel, sister-in-law Yvonne, nieces Sophie and Alannah, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home today, Monday from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Sharon’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan, at 2.30pm. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe , please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. House private to family only please.

Pat Maguire, Willesden, London and formerly Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan



Pat Maguire, Willesden, London and formerly Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Mary Ellen, brothers Michael, Brendan, John, Peter, Seamus and sister Helen. Predeceased by his father Hugh, brother Hugh, sisters Mary and Christina. Pat will be fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael (Micky) O'Rourke, Barran, Blacklion, Cavan



The death has occurred of Michael (Micky) O'Rourke (Snr), Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Teresa, son Anthony and grandson John, deeply regretted by Michael (Jnr), John, Pauline, Eamon and Catherina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Remains arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, at 6pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass will be streamed live and may be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/EGgRKCfftTg Due to Covid 19 and HSE guidelines, house is private at all times. Please observe all social distancing and mask wearing guidelines at the church at all times.

John James Mc Cabe, Druminiff, Carrigallen, Leitrim



John James Mc Cabe, Druniniff, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim on the 29th of October peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Beloved brother of Kevin, Pat, Rita, Ann, Bernadette, Una, Maureen and Beatrice. Sadly missed by his sister in law Monica,brothers in law Tom,and Michael,nieces,nephews and extended family. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Monday 1st of November at 11.15 am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Yulia Gilbane, County Apartments, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Yulia Gilbane, County Apartments, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly U.K and Moskow. October 23rd 2021 (suddenly). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her adored daughter Feliz, mother, brother, sisters, partner Colm, extended family, neighbours and her many good friends. Cremation service for Julie will take place on Monday 1st November at 4 o’clock, in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Julia’s cremation service will be streamed live on the link below www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go to live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Christine Maxwell (née McWeeney), Dromore, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly Crummy, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim, Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, much loved mother and grandmother. Predeceased by her mother Lizzie-Ann, father John Joe and grandchildren; twins Ella and Amy Maxwell, and Casey Allison. Christine will be sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Eugene, sons Ciarán and Adrian, daughters Sharon and Aisling, daughter-in-law Clare Donohoe, sons-in-law Adam Allison and Michael Creamer. She will be sadly missed by her nine cherished grandchildren Ava, Ryan, Jamie, Zara, Mark, Shane, Cianna, Ollie and Amy, her brother Jerome (Mary) and Cyril, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt-in-law (Margaret, England), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends. Removal today, Monday, to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

J.P. Kiernan, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of J.P. Kiernan, Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom and formerly of Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 24th of October 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family; Claire, Siobhan, Ann, Danny and Derren, brothers; Danny, Mick and Brian, sister; Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

John McGarty, Inver Geal, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Castlebaldwin, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



John McGarty, Inver Geal, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon formerly Castlebaldwin and London. 27th October 2021 (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his father John, mother Elizabeth and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his sons Dara, David, John and Mark, daughter Eimear, devoted partner Mairead, brother Tom, Ettie, sister-in-law Dympna, brother-in-law Gabriel, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. John’s funeral cortege will travel via Inver Geal on Monday morning at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below https://www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon/Cremation service for John will take place at 3pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. www.lakelandscrematorium.ie Go to live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

May they all Rest in Peace.