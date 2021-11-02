Search

02/11/2021

Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, November 2 , 2021

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Kate Kitchener (née Mc Goldrick), Killaleen, Dromahair, Leitrim

Kitchener (née Mc Goldrick), Killaleen, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, October 30th 2021, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Mary Kate, beloved wife of Ken and dearly loved mother of Gary. Sadly missed by her granddaughter Jennifer, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair. Prayers at Funeral Home on Friday at 12.15pm, followed by removal to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 1pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Paul Bermingham, Boyle, Roscommon / Terenure, Dublin

Bermingham Paul (late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Glenmurray Park, Dublin) 31st October 2021; peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Myles, sister Mary and grandniece Brooke. Sadly missed by his loving sister Caroline, brother Patrick, nephew Eoin, nieces Ciara and Lauren, grandniece, grandnephew, Caroline, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, on Thursday afternoon from 1pm. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 2.15pm in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, followed by cremation. To view Paul’s Funeral Service please see link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Mary Monaghan, 10 St. Mary's Terrace, Belturbet, Cavan / Julianstown, Meath

The death has occurred of Mary “Mamie” Monaghan, 10 St. Mary’s Terrace, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Julianstown and Mosney, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her dear friends, November 1st 2021. Predeceased by her mother Mary Ellen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousin Seamus, her good neighbours and friends in Belturbet, Julianstown, Mosney and far afield. Mamie’s remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home (H14 R583), Ernehill, Belturbet, today Tuesday, from 6pm until evening prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Staghall Cemetery.

Tommie McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommie Mc Manus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim peacefully at his home. Much loved father, grandfather and uncle. Predeceased by his beloved wife Vera and son Patrick. Tommie will be deeply missed by his beloved daughters Margaret, Veronica, Mary (Dougie), Linda (Aidan), Lisa (Tómas), sons Michael (Rosaleen), Thomas (Ewelina), John (Amanda) and James, beloved grandchildren Tommy, Niall, Connor, Shannon, Hannah, Orianna, Tyronne, Katie, Manus, Rosie, Erin, Shay, Finn, Sophia and Josh, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, to Palliative Care Services at North West Hospice.

Jimmy Shanley, Castlemore, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Dromod, Leitrim

Castlemore, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, formerly of Clooneagh, Dromod, Co. Leitrim and recently Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. October 30th, 2021 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Castlebar. Pre-deceased by his wife Winnie and brother Billy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his sons James and Brendan, sister Bridgie, grandchildren Conor, Eoin, Ava, Aoife and Liam, daughters-in-law Grainne and Christina, relatives, neighbours and friends.  Removal from the Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on  Tuesday to St. Nathy’s Cathedral, Ballaghaderreen, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to https://www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online/ Removal and Mass can be viewed live here: https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. Condolences can be left in private here:- https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/jshanley

Sharon Gunshinan, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim

Sharon , Dublin & Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Sharon will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken parents Marian and Brian, sisters Amanda and Dymphna, brother Mel, sister-in-law Yvonne, nieces Sophie and Alannah, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Sharon’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan, at 2.30pm. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe , please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. House private to family only please.

Pat Maguire, Willesden, London and formerly Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Pat Maguire, Willesden, London and formerly Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co.Cavan. Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Mary Ellen, brothers Michael, Brendan, John, Peter, Seamus and sister Helen. Predeceased by his father Hugh, brother Hugh, sisters Mary and Christina. Pat will be fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Doobally Dowra on Wednesday 3rd November at 12 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavan Civil Defence. Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on https://youtu.be/V-2UkTcs-T0.

Michael (Micky) O'Rourke, Barran, Blacklion, Cavan

The death has occurred of Michael (Micky) O'Rourke (Snr), Barran, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Teresa, son Anthony and grandson John, deeply regretted by Michael (Jnr), John, Pauline, Eamon and Catherina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchild.  Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass will be streamed live and may be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/EGgRKCfftTg Due to Covid 19 and HSE guidelines, house is private at all times. Please observe all social distancing and mask wearing guidelines at the church at all times.

J.P. Kiernan, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of J.P. Kiernan, Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom and formerly of Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 24th of October 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family; Claire, Siobhan, Ann, Danny and Derren, brothers; Danny, Mick and Brian, sister; Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.

