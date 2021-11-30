Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Meany (née McCabe), Monkstown, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Cavan



Meany (née McCabe) (late of Monkstown and formerly Ballyconnell, Cavan) 27th November 2021 (peacefully) in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Mary, beloved wife of Paul. Sadly missed by her husband, brothers, sister, extended family and friends. Reposing Wednesday (1st December) in Quinn’s of Glasthule from 4pm to 6pm. Removal Thursday (2nd December) to St John the Baptist Church, Blackrock for 10am Funeral Mass which can be viewed online at https://sjb.ie/ourparish/webcam/ followed by burial in Ballyconnell Cemetery, Cavan. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. House private.

Peter McGrath, Kinlough, Leitrim / Glangevlin, Cavan



Peter McGrath, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Glangevlin, Co Cavan and Birmingham, England, suddenly, but peacefully, at his home. He will sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken parents John Joe and Marita Ann his brothers and sisters Shirley, Helen, Caroline, Katy, Paddy, Bridget, Felix, Roisin and Anne. Also, his wife Maria, children Erin, Peter and Hannah and his granddaughter Eadie Rose and his many extended family and friends. Peter’s remains will repose at his sister Bridget’s house 7 Glen Eoin, Station Road, Manorhamilton, F91 H5H0 on Wednesday, 1st Dec, from 5 to 8pm, for family and friends. Removal on Thursday, 2nd December, to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. In the interest of public health and safety at this time, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and refrain from handshaking.

Claire Beirne (née Lennon), Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The death has occurred of Claire Beirne (nee Lennon), Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Co. Longford and formerly Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown, November 28th 2021 (suddenly) at Sligo University Hospital, beloved wife of Dermot and dear mother to Aaron, sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son, mother Helen, father Joe, brother Ralph, sisters Ruth Gorman, Michelle, Charlene McDermott and Tara, mother in law Mena, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass for Claire will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 1st, at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. Following Claire’s Funeral Mass there will be an opportunity to meet the family, walk through only in the Church. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick’s Hospital Carrick on Shannon c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. House private to family please. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Claire’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in Church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Claire’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link;

https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks Lakelands Crematorium livestream password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Joseph (Josie) Bland, Cullagh, Foxfield, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joseph (Josie) Bland, Harrow London, and formerly of Cullagh Foxfield Co. Leitrim, Monday 29th November 2021 aged 90 years, peacefully in Harrow Middlesex London, with his devoted wife Eileen by his side. Predeceased by his brothers , Reverend Fr. Jimmy Bland and John Tom Bland. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, Nephews James and Dermot and Sister in law Frances, and extended relatives. Funeral arrangements to take place in London at a later date, details to follow.

Michael John Faughnan, Fearnaught, Annaduff, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael John Faughnan, Fearnaught, Aughamore, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co. Leitrim on November 28th 2021 (ex An Post) peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maura and father of Tomás, Nora, Peadar, Martin and John, his brother T.P., his twin sister Monica (New York), son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Deidre, Anne and Michelle, his thirteen adoring grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass for Michael John will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 30th at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice or Cancer Care West c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Michael John’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in the church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands.

Ralph Parkes, Raheen, Limerick / Glencar, Leitrim

Ralph Parkes (Dromore Rise, Raheen, Limerick and late of Glencar, Co. Leitrim) 28th November 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Caherass Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Rena and dearly loved father of Ray, Rita and Robert. Sadly missed by son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Maura and Colleen, his beloved grandchildren Robert, Eoin, Reece, Alice, Ross, Stephen, Emma, Bridget and Jack, sister Peggy, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 30th November, in Crecora Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

Michael McCafferty, Shene avenue, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary and brother Christy. Sadly missed by his son Philip and Leona, Grandchildren Kayla, Abbie, Shea and Sophie. His brother Richard, sisters Mary, Noreen, Deirdre, Nieces, Nephews and all his extended Family and friends. Removal today, Tuesday, 30th November to arrive at the church of Our Lady of Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterward in St. Joseph's Cemetery, the Rock, Ballyshannon. House Private on the morning of the funeral. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Angela Conlon (née Brennan), Oldtown, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

Angela Conlon (nee Brennan) Oldtown, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 27th November, 2021, in her 95th year. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle. Wife of the late Bertie. Much loved mother of Ciaran, Barry, Colm, Shay and Niall. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal today, Tuesday to St. Attracta’s Church, Ballinameen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to the current Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks and verbal condolences/no handshaking.

May they all Rest in Peace