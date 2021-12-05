Leitrim deaths- Sunday, December 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Conifrey, Grattan Avenue, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Conifrey, Kathleen (late of Grattan Avenue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim) 3rd December 2021, peacefully, in her 97th year. In the loving care of the staff of Lough Errill Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her sisters, Maureen (Mitchell), Eileen (Bannon), Peggy (Moran) and Eithne (Cahill). Deeply regretted by her brother, Paddy, her sister-in-law, Eileen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, friends and former neighbours. A much loved aunt, grandaunt, and great-grandaunt. Removal from Lough Errill Nursing Home on Sunday, 5th December, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Interment immediately afterwards in New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. Family flowers only, please. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Eugene Kearns, Grange, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Eugene Kearns, Grange, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 2nd of December 2021. Pre-deceased by his father Bernard and mother Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Philomena, his brothers Michael, Bernard, Pat and John, brother in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Eugene's remains will repose in Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen from 4.15 to 6.15pm on Sunday 5th of December for family and friends. In accordance with current guidelines on COVID 19, this will be walk through only. Face masks must be worn, adhere to social distancing measures in place and refrain from hand-shaking shaking please. The funeral cortege will leave the funeral home to pass his residence via Grange to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for 7pm. The funeral mass will take place on Monday 6th of December at 11am with burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery Boyle. The funeral mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Jim Walsh, Cordownan, Arvagh, Cavan

Jim Walsh, Cordownan, Arvagh, County Cavan, 3rd December 2021, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his son Enda, brother Packie Joe and infant brother Enda. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Philomena, his heartbroken daughters Caroline and Michelle, his brothers John, Brian and Aidan, sister Mai, son-in-law Declan, granddaughter Hannah, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. House private. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Mourners are asked to respect and adhere to the public health guidelines around mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

May they all Rest in Peace