Leitrim deaths - May 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gretta Brady (née Boylan), Naheelis, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Gretta Brady (née Boylan), Naheelis, Milltown, Belturbet, County Cavan, 11th May 2022, in her 90th year, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet, where Gretta was comfortable and received great care over the last four and half years. Predeceased by her loving husband, Packie, parents William and Katie Ann, sister Josie and brothers John and Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Breda (Killeshandra), Ann (Dublin), Mairead (Kildare), sons Tomás (Killeshandra), Phelim, Sean (Milltown) and Matthew (Killeshandra), sisters Kathleen Browne (Butlersbridge), Mae Fay (Redhills), brother-in-law Eugene, sons-in-law Martin, Joe and Dermot, daughters-in-law Catherine, Anne, Margaret and Carmel, grandchildren, Matthew, Catriona, Karen, Ciara, Niamh, Maria and Orla, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.30am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery. The link to view the Funeral Mass is here. In line with government and HSE regulations, the family respectfully request no handshaking or hugging. Face masks should be worn and social distancing observed. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oakview Residents Fund c/o Joe Hayes, Funeral Director, Killeshandra. As a mark of respect, Sean Brady Engineering, Killeshandra will be closed on Friday, 13th May.

Thomas Doran, Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin



The death has occurred of Thomas "Tommy" Doran, Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Keshcarrigan, Co.Leitrim, peacefully in the care of the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Vera, daughters Mary and Bernadette, son Thomas, sons in law Malcolm and Andy, daughter in law Mary, his grandchildren James, Sarah, Niamh, Sean, Kayla, Conor, Meabh, Ciarán and Éabha Mae; his sister Mary and the extended family. Reposing at the residence of his daughter Mary (Eircode N41KA66) on Friday, 13th May, from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday to St.Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital. House strictly private at all times outside of reposing times, please. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live and may be viewed on the following link: https://youtu.be/sXkg_PZy_8s Those attending house and Mass are asked to refrain from hand shaking and to wear a mask. Messages of sympathy may be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Phil McMorrow (née Connolly), Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred suddenly of Phil McMorrow, Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving children Margaret, Rosemary, Francis, Vincent, Dermot, Carmel, Sheila, Patrick and Mena; brother Bernie Joe, sisters Rosemarie, Patti, Jo Jo, Teresa, Detta, Gloria and Ita; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her family home on Friday evening to arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://youtu.be/AfTWxVXOMh0. Those attending the Funeral Mass are asked to refrain from hand shaking and to please wear face masks. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House Private Please. A one-way traffic system will operate on both days at the Church of the Annunciation. Please enter on the Manorhamilton side of the Church and exit on the Glenade side.

Annie Lee (née Allen), Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Annie Lee, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully, on Thursday, 12th May, 2022 at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by her husband, Owen, Deeply regretted by her daughter, Margaret, son-in-law, Joe, grandchildren, Darren, Michael and Laura Dale, and her adored ten great-grandchildren. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace