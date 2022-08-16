Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday August 16, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Vincent (Charles) Crossan, 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford, N39 PA09 / Mohill, Leitrim

Vincent, formerly of Glebe Street, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents, his loving wife Sheila, brothers Michael (Mohill), Joe (Mohill) sisters Mai and Kathleen (Carrick-on-Shannon) granddaughter Amy and brothers-in-law Fr. Eugene, Sean, Noel, Seamus, Thomas and Joe and sister-in-law Pauline. Vincent will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family; sons John, Brian (Kinvara), Fergal (London) and Vinny (Lucan) and daughters Niamh and Eleanor (Athlone), grandchildren Sionna, Fionn, Luisne, Ciara, Diarmuid, Eabha, Keelan, Roisin, Caoimhe, Maisie, Alisha, Noah and Hayley, sons-in-law Rioch, Keith and Matty, daughters-in-law Sharon and Deirdre, sisters-in-law Pauline (Mohill), Carmel (Mohill) and Mary (Dublin), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Vincent will repose in his family home at 22 Ardnacassa, Dublin Road, Longford (Eircode N39 PA09) on Tuesday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. House strictly private, except to close family and friends, outside of these times, please. Vincent will leave his family home on Wednesday morning at 10.00am to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/ Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Christopher's Services Longford c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rita Hever (née McLoughlin), Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Rita Hever (nee McLoughlin), Forest View, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Elphin Street, Boyle and Ballinafad, Co Sligo, on the 14th of August 2022, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of the Plunkett Community Nursing Unit, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Pat,her son Ronan,brothers Bernard and Paddy, sisters Tess and Maura. A devoted and wonderful mother to Adrian (Maynooth) and Dara Malone (Boyle). Sadly missed by her loving family,sister Phyl daughters-in-law Michelle and Cathy, son-in-law Shane, adored grandchildren Paddy, Roisin, Sean, Sinead, James and Clodagh, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday the 16th of August. Removal Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund, Plunkett Home c/o of Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors. Please adhere to regulations regarding COVID 19. Reposing will be walk through only, wear face masks and refrain from handshaking, please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Michael Sr (Mick) Gallagher, Gleann, Collooney, Sligo

In his 90th year, peacefully at the Northwest Hospice Sligo. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Bridget, daughter Mary Rose (McDermott), sons Michael, Damien and Garry, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Pauline, Vivian and Caroline, grandchildren Oisin , Fionn, Adriana, Callum, Carla and Christine, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing on Wednesday afternoon at the home of his son Damien and daughter-in-law Vivian Gleann Eircode F91TF65 from 2 - 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Assumption Collooney for 11.30 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Nathy's Cemetery Collooney. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Northwest Hospice, Sligo. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed by the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/collooney A one way system will be in progress, enter off the Coolaney- Collooney road and exit on through Coney to the Ballina Road.

May they all Rest in Peace