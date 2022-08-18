Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 18, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Aidan Joe Mc Govern, Drumbar, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Son of the late Joe & Margaret (nee Devine). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret (Switzerland). nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Aidan's remains will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78) from 9am on Saturday, 20th August, concluding with prayers at 9.45am. Aidan's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.

Ita (Marguerita) McManus, McLoughra, Mohill, Leitrim



Ita McManus (née Bohan) McLoughra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Frank, Son Francie, and her sisters Lily Bohan (USA) & Annie Lowe (Carrick on Shannon). Ita will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Maurice & Cormac, daughter Laura, daughter-in -law Barbara, grandchildren Frankie, Tom, Joely & Bobby, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Ita will be reposing at her residence at McLoughra, Mohill, Co. Leitrim on Thursday, 18th of August 2022, from 2pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 19th August 2022, at 11.00am in St. Patrick's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ita's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill Ita’s family wish to thank you for your understanding and kindness at this enormously difficult time.

Mary McDonnell (née Kilkenny), Poolboy House, Ballinasloe, Galway / Dromahair, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary McDonnell (née Kilkenny) Poolboy House, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. (Formerly Dromahair, Co Leitrim), 16th of August, 2022. in Apree Nursing Home, Ballinasloe. Pre-deceased by her loving husband John, brothers Denis, Michéal and Vincent. Deeply regretted by her nieces Eileen and Orla, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law Peggy, Essie and Maire, neighbours, relatives and friends. Mary will be reposing at Grenham’s Funeral home Ballinasloe (H53 HK 15) on Thursday the 18th of August from 7pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church. Funeral Mass will be on Friday the 19th of August at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinasloe. Burial afterwards in Creagh Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace