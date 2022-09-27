Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, September 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

James (Jimmy) Gray, Kilgarve, Keadue, Roscommon, F52 CK33 / Leitrim



Jimmy passed away peacefully, on Monday, 26th September, at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his dear wife, Phyllis and his son-in-law, Ciarán. Deeply regretted by his daughters, Mary, Ita, Christina, and Bridget, his son, James, his sister, Chrissie and his brothers, Frank, John, Padraig and Liam. Much loved and sadly missed by his beloved grandchildren, sons-in-law, Hugh, Damien and John, extended family, wonderful neighbours and wide circle of friends and his loyal dog, Beauty. Reposing at his residence on Monday, 26th and Tuesday, 27th September, from 4pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Keadue, on Wednesday morning, 28th September, for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am, followed by burial in Kilronan Cemetery.

Pat Quinlan, St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



26th September 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his parents Alice and Ned, brothers Matt, Edmond and Liam; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan (nee Dolan), children Pauline, Tina, Annette, Patrick, Noel and Tommy, brother Gerald, sisters Brenda, Bernadette, Angela and Alice, 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Pat’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday at 12.45 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Funeral Mass at 1.30 o’clock, followed by private Cremation service for Pat in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Pat’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link: Pat's Funeral Mass Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to North West Hospice. House private, please.

Anne Leathem (née Clancy), Donaghmede, Dublin / Kinlough, Leitrim



Leathem, Anne, (nee Clancy) (Donaghmede, Dublin, formerly Kinlough , Leitrim), died 24th September 2022, peacefully in the care of the amazing staff of St Francis Hospice, Raheny, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her brother Michael, very sadly missed by her husband Hugh, sons Shay, Pauric, and Gary, daughters-in-law Aoife, Laura and Michelle, grandchildren Ríain, Cillian, Senan, Cara, Max and Calum, Brothers Hubert, Joe, Willie and Ollie, sisters Maisie and Margaret, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Anne will be reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny on Wednesday 28th September from 3.00-5.00pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 29th September at 10.00am Holy Trinity Church, Donaghmede this can be viewed via the following link https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/ followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery at 11.40am. Family flowers only donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice.

Martina McGoldrick, Mariemount, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ashbourne, Meath



Predeceased by her parents Aidan & Nellie and her sister T. P. Martina will be sadly missed by her brother Aidan and sisters Mary, Carmel, Gerardine & Noeleen, her nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim N41 TD62 this Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from Church Street on Wednesday morning arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. House strictly private please Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Elizabeth Crowley, Hillside Crescent & Ballyboy, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Elizabeth Crowley, peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents, brothers, sisters and niece. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephew, great-grandniece, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please

May they all Rest in Peace