Four Leitrim players named on Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Team of the Year

Michelle Guckian, Mary Alice Maguire, Sinead Tighe and Laura O'Dowd named on Division 4 All-Star team for 2021

Four Leitrim players have been named on the Lidl Ladies Gaelic Football Association NFL Division 4 team of the year after the honours were announced on Tuesday.

It was no surprise that Division 4 top scorer Michelle Guckian made the team as she topped the scoring charts for all four divisions and she was joined on the team by Kiltubrid teammate Sinead Tighe in the full-back position, Glencar/Manorhamilton's Mary Alice Maguire at corner-back and Sean O'Heslins Laura O'Dowd at half-forward.

Eight Louth players, who defeated Leitrim in the Division 4 Final in Clones, made the team included Player of the Match Niamh Rice and they were joined by two Offfaly players Amy Gavin Mangan and Grainne Egan along with Limerick's Niamh McCarthy.

The teams were selected by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s All Star committee and in the Division 1 team, runners-up Cork lead the way on the Division 1 selection, with six players selected. Champions Dublin have five players in the Team of the League, and there are four slots for semi-finalists Donegal.

Champions Meath lead the way on the Division 2 selection, with eight players included. Runners-up Kerry are represented by four players while there are two players from semi-finalists Monaghan as well as a place in the team for Cavan’s long-serving Sinéad Greene.

On the Division 3 team, Champions Laois have seven players named while runners-up Kildare follow closely behind with six players on the Division 3 team, while there is one player each from Sligo and Wicklow.

The full Division 4 team is as follows:

  1. Una Pearson – Louth
  2. Mary Alice Maguire – Leitrim
  3. Sinéad Tighe – Leitrim
  4. Niamh McCarthy – Limerick
  5. Michelle McMahon – Louth
  6. Shannen McLaughlin – Louth
  7. Ceire Nolan – Louth
  8. Áine Breen – Louth
  9. Amy Gavin Mangan – Offaly
  10. Laura O’Dowd – Leitrim
  11. Kate Flood – Louth
  12. Niamh Rice – Louth
  13. Lauren Boyle – Louth
  14. Michelle Guckian – Leitrim
  15. Gráinne Egan – Offaly

The other teams are as follows:

DIVISION 1

  1. Abby Shiels – Dublin
  2. Shauna Kelly – Cork
  3. Evelyn McGinley – Donegal
  4. Martha Byrne – Dublin
  5. Erika O’Shea – Cork
  6. Olwen Carey – Dublin
  7. Melissa Duggan – Cork
  8. Katy Herron – Donegal
  9. Jennifer Dunne – Dublin
  10. Hannah Tyrrell – Dublin
  11. Ciara O’Sullivan – Cork
  12. Orla Finn – Cork
  13. Sadhbh O’Leary – Cork
  14. Karen Guthrie – Donegal
  15. Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal

DIVISION 2

  1. Monica McGuirk – Meath
  2. Emma Troy – Meath
  3. Aislinn Desmond – Kerry
  4. Aoife McAnespie – Monaghan
  5. Sinéad Greene – Cavan
  6. Aoibhín Cleary – Meath
  7. Cáit Lynch – Kerry
  8. Niamh Carmody – Kerry
  9. Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath
  10. Vikki Wall – Meath
  11. Ellen McCarron – Monaghan
  12. Niamh O’Sullivan – Meath
  13. Stacey Grimes – Meath
  14. Emma Duggan – Meath
  15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry

DIVISION 3

  1. Eimear Barry – Laois
  2. Claire Sullivan – Kildare
  3. Amy Potts – Laois
  4. Jacqui Mulligan – Sligo
  5. Lauren Murtagh – Kildare
  6. Ellen Healy – Laois
  7. Laura Nerney – Laois
  8. Gráinne Kenneally – Kildare
  9. Jane Moore – Laois
  10. Erone Fitzpatrick – Laois
  11. Lara Curran – Kildare
  12. Grace Clifford – Kildare
  13. Mo Nerney – Laois
  14. Neasa Dooley – Kildare
  15. Marie Kealy – Wicklow

