28/07/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Aughavas players celebrate after winning the Vistamed Junior A title last Saturday Picture: Stefan Hoare

WEDNESDAY JULY 28

Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Galway v Leitrim in Corofin 7.30

Tain Og Hurling: All 7.30

U17: Coolera Strandhill v Cluainin; Carrick v Longford Slashers

U13: Cluainin v St Molaise Gaels

THURSDAY JULY 29

Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Annaduff v St Joseph’s; Melvin Gaels v Allen Gaels; Mohill v Rinn Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Ballinamore; St Brigid’s v Drumkeerin; Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Ballinamore 8.15

Relief for Paul as Gortletteragh's victory comes after a long wait

FRIDAY JULY 30

Connacht Minor FC semi-final: Sligo v Leitrim in Markievicz Park 7.00

Barna Waste U13 Division 2: Leitrim Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Rinn Gaels v Mohill in Dromod (7.00)

SATURDAY JULY 31

2020 Vistamed Junior B FC Final: Allen Gaels v Mohill in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 2 Final: Gortletteragh v Aughnasheelin in Gortletteragh

Division 3 Final: Drumkeerin v Aughavas in Drumkeerin

Res Div 1 Playoff: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar Manorhamilton in Ballinamore

Joe wants Annaduff to build for the future despite Intermediate Final disappointment

SUNDAY AUGUST 1

LGFA Summer League Group 1 Final: St Francis v St Joseph's in Drumshanbo 1.00

Masonite Res Div 2 Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v Annaduff in Boggaun 1.00

Tain Og U13: Aodh Rua v Cluainin in Ballyshannon 11.00

MONDAY AUGUST 2

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v St Joseph’s; Rinn Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Division 2: Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels; St Brigid’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Drumreilly; Drumkeerin v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton 8.15

THURSDAY AUGUST 5

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Patrick’s Dromahair; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Annaduff; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Joseph’s; Rinn Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Dromod

Division 2: St Brigids v Allen Gaels in Drumreilly; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels

Self-inflicted mistakes and wides cost Cloone

Cloone manager Enda McGann acknowledged Aughavas were the better team in Saturday's 2020 Vistamed Junior A FC Final but rues missed opportunities

FRIDAY AUGUST 6

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

RESULTS

2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC Final: Annaduff 1-10 Gortletteragh 4-12

2020 Vistamed Junior A Championship Final: Aughavas 1-14 Cloone 1-10

Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Leitrim 8-13 Sligo 0-5

Masonite ACL

Division 1 Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 1-18 Mohill 3-16

Res Div 1 Playoff: Glencar Manorhamilton 2-14 Drumkeerin 1-12; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-8

Res Div 2: Kiltubrid scr Leitrim Gaels w/o; Aughawillan 0-8 Allen Gaels 1-11

Leitrim to face Kildare in TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Finals

LGFA Summer League

Group 1 Semi-Final: St Joseph’s 1-9 Sean O’Heslins 1-6

Group 2 & 3 Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin 4-10 Mohill 4-7; Dromahair 4-15 Keeldra Gaels 2-5

Westlink Coaches U15 FC

Division 1: St Joseph’s 3-11 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-13; St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-10 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-16; Glencar/Manorhamilton 10-14 Annaduff 1-4; Fenagh St Caillin’s 6-14 Rinn Gaels 6-6; Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-9 Fenagh St Caillin’s 6-16

Division 2: Drumkeerin 10-14 Melvin Gaels 2-6; Allen Gaels 2-11 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-6; Mohill 5-6 Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-13; Glencar Manorhamilton 8-15 Melvin Gaels 3-0; St Brigid’s 9-8 Allen Gaels 10-9

Tain Og Hurling

U15: Aodh Rua 6-7 Cluainin 0-2

U13: Carrick 7-16 Athleague 5-10

Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Mohill 5-10 Allen Gaels 6-10

