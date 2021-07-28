Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Aughavas players celebrate after winning the Vistamed Junior A title last Saturday Picture: Stefan Hoare
WEDNESDAY JULY 28
Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Galway v Leitrim in Corofin 7.30
Tain Og Hurling: All 7.30
U17: Coolera Strandhill v Cluainin; Carrick v Longford Slashers
U13: Cluainin v St Molaise Gaels
THURSDAY JULY 29
Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Annaduff v St Joseph’s; Melvin Gaels v Allen Gaels; Mohill v Rinn Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Ballinamore; St Brigid’s v Drumkeerin; Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Ballinamore 8.15
FRIDAY JULY 30
Connacht Minor FC semi-final: Sligo v Leitrim in Markievicz Park 7.00
Barna Waste U13 Division 2: Leitrim Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Rinn Gaels v Mohill in Dromod (7.00)
SATURDAY JULY 31
2020 Vistamed Junior B FC Final: Allen Gaels v Mohill in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 2 Final: Gortletteragh v Aughnasheelin in Gortletteragh
Division 3 Final: Drumkeerin v Aughavas in Drumkeerin
Res Div 1 Playoff: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar Manorhamilton in Ballinamore
SUNDAY AUGUST 1
LGFA Summer League Group 1 Final: St Francis v St Joseph's in Drumshanbo 1.00
Masonite Res Div 2 Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v Annaduff in Boggaun 1.00
Tain Og U13: Aodh Rua v Cluainin in Ballyshannon 11.00
MONDAY AUGUST 2
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v St Joseph’s; Rinn Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Division 2: Allen Gaels v Melvin Gaels; St Brigid’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Drumreilly; Drumkeerin v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton 8.15
THURSDAY AUGUST 5
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Patrick’s Dromahair; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Annaduff; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Joseph’s; Rinn Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Dromod
Division 2: St Brigids v Allen Gaels in Drumreilly; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels
FRIDAY AUGUST 6
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
RESULTS
2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC Final: Annaduff 1-10 Gortletteragh 4-12
2020 Vistamed Junior A Championship Final: Aughavas 1-14 Cloone 1-10
Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Leitrim 8-13 Sligo 0-5
Masonite ACL
Division 1 Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 1-18 Mohill 3-16
Res Div 1 Playoff: Glencar Manorhamilton 2-14 Drumkeerin 1-12; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-8
Res Div 2: Kiltubrid scr Leitrim Gaels w/o; Aughawillan 0-8 Allen Gaels 1-11
LGFA Summer League
Group 1 Semi-Final: St Joseph’s 1-9 Sean O’Heslins 1-6
Group 2 & 3 Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin 4-10 Mohill 4-7; Dromahair 4-15 Keeldra Gaels 2-5
Westlink Coaches U15 FC
Division 1: St Joseph’s 3-11 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-13; St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-10 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-16; Glencar/Manorhamilton 10-14 Annaduff 1-4; Fenagh St Caillin’s 6-14 Rinn Gaels 6-6; Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-9 Fenagh St Caillin’s 6-16
Division 2: Drumkeerin 10-14 Melvin Gaels 2-6; Allen Gaels 2-11 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-6; Mohill 5-6 Mac Diarmada Gaels 1-13; Glencar Manorhamilton 8-15 Melvin Gaels 3-0; St Brigid’s 9-8 Allen Gaels 10-9
Tain Og Hurling
U15: Aodh Rua 6-7 Cluainin 0-2
U13: Carrick 7-16 Athleague 5-10
Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Mohill 5-10 Allen Gaels 6-10
