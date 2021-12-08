Championship eligibility & format proposals the main items of interest in motions at Monday's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention

Action from this year's Leitrim Junior A Final between Mohill and Glenfarne Kiltyclogher Picture: Willie Donnellan
With no elections for any of the main positions next Monday, the big interest for the Leitrim GAA County Board Convention will be some interesting proposals on the championship eligibility of players and the format of competitions.
Monday’s Convention will take place online but there is sure to be some good debate when new proposals that would have some far reaching effects on the strength of second and third string teams should they be successful.
The County Executive are proposing that the bye-law governing the championship eligibility of players be amended so that the first 18 players who play on a club’s Senior or first team be ineligible to play at a lower grade, an increase from the previous figure of 17.
Any player beyond that first 18 would be eligible to play at lower grades. At Junior B and C level, they propose that the first 15 players who play on a club’s immediate higher team are ruled ineligible for the lower grades.
However, the major change to the existing derogation sees the Executive propose that any player who subsequently plays in the knockout stages of a higher grade of championship football would be rendered ineligible for the lower grade, a move that will immediately strengthen the hand of first string teams at intermediate and junior level.
Were that motion in force this year, it would have meant that 2021 Junior A champions Mohill would not have been able to use Man of the match Fiachra McGuinness, Ronan Gordon, Darren McLoughlin, Jonathan Reynolds & Liam Rowley in their victory over Glenfarne Kiltyclogher.
With Carrigallen, Eslin & Glenfarne Kiltyclogher all competing in the Junior A grade next year, such a rule would have enormous implications as second string teams could be seriously weakened in the knockout stages.
St Mary’s Kiltoghert are proposing that any team that plays Senior championship name 17 players who are not eligible to play second team championship and a further 15 if they are entering a third team.
Aughnahseelin’s motion on the draws for the Senior & Intermediate Football Championship would bring a great deal of drama, excitement and uncertainty as well as they propose an open draw be held for each round of the group stages of the championship with all games to be played in neutral venues.
The top two teams would qualify for the semi-finals with the next four teams playing the quarter-finals. Scoring difference would be used to separate teams and your progress could depend on the luck of the draw, if you were fortunate enough to avoid any of the so-called big guns in your four games.
The bottom four teams would be involved in a relegation series, something that could be quite tough on a team that finishes seventh and may only lose out on the quarter-finals thanks to scoring difference but the proposal does bring a lot of excitement to the table.
The Executive are proposing that the structure voted in two years ago be adopted where two groups of five play off in each of the Senior, Intermediate and Junior A grades with the top team in each group going into the semi-finals. The second and third placed teams in each group would meet in quarter-finals with the bottom team in each group going into the relegation final.
With the fourth placed team missing out on the knockout stages, teams would need to win more than just one game to reach the knockout stages, as has happened over the previous two years, increasing the stakes for all teams.
Aughnasheelin also have an imaginative proposal asking that the players from clubs who do not have a second string team be allowed to amalgamate with clubs from within their region for the Junior C grade only. It would take a bit of work but would give football to players currently missing out.
The full list of motions is as follows:
LEITRIM BYE LAWS 2022 - Proposed
The Annual County Convention convened in accordance with Rule 3.10 2021 shall elect the following officers: Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, Coaching Officer, Officer for Irish Language and Culture, Public Relations Officer. It shall appoint a Children’s Officer and Planning and Training Officer as recommended by the outgoing County Committee. It shall elect two representatives to the Connacht Council and one representative to the Central Council. Officers and Representatives to be elected/appointed in accordance with Rule 3.11, and delegates elected in accordance with Rule 3.12 following Nomination in accordance with Rule 3.13.
1. In accordance with Exception (2) to Rule 3.11(b) 2021 the positions of Treasurer and Children’s Officer are not subject to the maximum number of years in office and the provision of Rule 3.11 Section (b) does not apply.
2. In accordance with Rule 3.18, the County Committee shall consist of the Officers, the Provincial and Central Council representatives, a named representative of each of the following committees: CCC Liatroma, Hurling Committee, Handball Committee, Primary Schools Committee, Post-Primary Schools’ Committee, County Safety and Facilities Officer, Insurance Administrator, IT Officer, and the County Referees’ Administrator (appointed in accordance with Rule 3.19 (h), TO 2021 and 2 named representatives of each adult club, one of which, at least, being Club Chairperson or Secretary. All shall have voting power.
3. In accordance with Rule 3.20 and subject to Rules 3.21 and 4.2 TO 2021, the County Committee shall appoint the following sub-committees, membership of which shall be set out in these in these byelaws. All members of sub-committees shall be named.
4. In accordance with R 3.19 (l) TO 2021 the Co. Committee shall appoint the following Subcommittees whose powers and functions shall be as outlined in these Bye-Laws:
5. The Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer of the County Committee shall be ex-officio members of all sub-committees. But NOT the Hearings Committee
6. Transfers shall be dealt with in accordance with R. 6.5 TO 2021. Applications shall not be considered unless received on or before last day of February in any year.
7. (a) The County Committee Chairperson may call at any given time a special meeting of the County Committee giving three days’ notice in writing, setting out the agenda, time and venue of meeting. The quorum for the special meeting to be one quarter of the members entitled to attend.
(b) A Special County Committee meeting shall also be convened if requested, in writing, by five clubs.
8. Proposals for make changes to any competition under the control of the County Committee shall be submitted along with motions for County Convention. A special meeting of the County Committee to deal with these proposals shall be held in December/January.
9. Attachment to First Club: On joining the Association for the first time a person shall have an unfettered choice of clubs.
10. Proposed New Bye Law in accordance with Rule 6.20 TO 2021 Club Championship Status of Players
Competition Structural Regulations 2022
2022 Senior Football Championship: Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top Team in each group qualifies for the Semi-final, second and third placed teams play each other 2 v 3 and 3 v 2 across the respective groups. Semi Final Draw to ensure that the top placed teams avoid each other at this stage. The bottom-placed team in each group to play each other in the relegation final with the defeated team to be relegated.
Seeding 2022
Pot A 2021 Finalists (2 Teams)
Pot B 2021 Beaten Semi-Finalists (2 Teams)
Pot C 2021 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)
Pot D 2021 Remaining Team plus Intermediate Championship Winners 2021 (2 Teams)
2022 Intermediate Football Championship - Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top Team in each group qualifies for the Semi-final, second and third placed teams play each other 2 v 3 and 3 v 2 across the respective groups. Semi Final Draw to ensure that the top placed teams avoid each other at this stage. Winner of Intermediate Championship promoted to SFC 2023. The bottom-placed team in each group to play each other in the relegation final with the defeated team to be relegated.
Seeding 2022
Pot A 2021 Defeated Finalist plus 2021 SFC Relegated Team. (2 Teams)
Pot B 2021 Beaten Semi-Finalists (2 Teams)
Pot C 2021 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)
Pot D 2021 Remaining Team plus Junior A Championship Winners 2021 (2 Teams)
2022 Junior A Football Championship - Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top Team in each group qualifies for the Semi-final, second and third placed teams play each other 2 v 3 and 3 v 2 across the respective groups. Semi Final Draw to ensure that the top placed teams avoid each other at this stage. Winner of Junior A Championship promoted to IFC 2022. The bottom-placed team in each group to be relegated in addition to the defeated team of a relegation final to be played between the fourth placed teams in the groups.
Seeding 2022
Pot A 2021 Defeated Finalist plus 2021 IFC Relegated Team. (2 Teams)
Pot B 2021 Beaten Semi-Finalists (2 Teams)
Pot C 2021 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)
Pot D 2021 Remaining Team plus Junior B Championship Winners 2021 (2 Teams)
Junior B Football Championship 2022 - Relegated Team from JFC A 2021, Winners of JFC C 2021 and the remaining teams that are eligible and participating in 2022. In the event of there being 9 teams these to be grouped in three groups of 3. Top teams in each group plus the best runner up in accordance with Rule 6.21 TO 2021 shall play semi-finals, avoiding teams from same group playing at this stage. Winner of Junior B Championship promoted to JFCA 2022. Bottom teams of each respective group to be relegated to JFC C 2023. In the event of there being 8 teams these to be grouped in two groups of four. Top two teams in each group shall play semi-finals (1 v 2, 2 v 1). Bottom teams of each respective group to be relegated. There shall be no seeding in this draw.
Junior C Football Championship 2022 - The Relegated Team from the 2021 Junior B Championship plus any additional teams that are eligible and participating in 2022(to a maximum of 5 teams). This competition is played in a single round-robin format with the top team qualifying for the final and 2 v 3 plays semi-final match. In the event of there being six teams participating, teams to be placed in two groups of three teams each. Top two teams in each group will play semi-finals (1 v 2 and 2 v 1). No promotion from JFC C in 2022 only. There shall be no seeding in this draw.
MOTIONS FROM CLUBS
Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt
Acadh na Síleann
In the event of a club's home pitch not being playable, the given fixture (league or group stage championship) will automatically revert to the away team’s home ground. Should the away team's home pitch also not be playable, the fixture should be moved to a neutral venue to be fixed by the CCC.
Gortleitreach
