Championship eligibility & format proposals the main items of interest in motions at Monday's Leitrim GAA County Board Convention

With no elections for any of the main positions next Monday, the big interest for the Leitrim GAA County Board Convention will be some interesting proposals on the championship eligibility of players and the format of competitions.

Monday’s Convention will take place online but there is sure to be some good debate when new proposals that would have some far reaching effects on the strength of second and third string teams should they be successful.

The County Executive are proposing that the bye-law governing the championship eligibility of players be amended so that the first 18 players who play on a club’s Senior or first team be ineligible to play at a lower grade, an increase from the previous figure of 17.

Any player beyond that first 18 would be eligible to play at lower grades. At Junior B and C level, they propose that the first 15 players who play on a club’s immediate higher team are ruled ineligible for the lower grades.

However, the major change to the existing derogation sees the Executive propose that any player who subsequently plays in the knockout stages of a higher grade of championship football would be rendered ineligible for the lower grade, a move that will immediately strengthen the hand of first string teams at intermediate and junior level.

Were that motion in force this year, it would have meant that 2021 Junior A champions Mohill would not have been able to use Man of the match Fiachra McGuinness, Ronan Gordon, Darren McLoughlin, Jonathan Reynolds & Liam Rowley in their victory over Glenfarne Kiltyclogher.

With Carrigallen, Eslin & Glenfarne Kiltyclogher all competing in the Junior A grade next year, such a rule would have enormous implications as second string teams could be seriously weakened in the knockout stages.

St Mary’s Kiltoghert are proposing that any team that plays Senior championship name 17 players who are not eligible to play second team championship and a further 15 if they are entering a third team.

Aughnahseelin’s motion on the draws for the Senior & Intermediate Football Championship would bring a great deal of drama, excitement and uncertainty as well as they propose an open draw be held for each round of the group stages of the championship with all games to be played in neutral venues.

The top two teams would qualify for the semi-finals with the next four teams playing the quarter-finals. Scoring difference would be used to separate teams and your progress could depend on the luck of the draw, if you were fortunate enough to avoid any of the so-called big guns in your four games.

The bottom four teams would be involved in a relegation series, something that could be quite tough on a team that finishes seventh and may only lose out on the quarter-finals thanks to scoring difference but the proposal does bring a lot of excitement to the table.

The Executive are proposing that the structure voted in two years ago be adopted where two groups of five play off in each of the Senior, Intermediate and Junior A grades with the top team in each group going into the semi-finals. The second and third placed teams in each group would meet in quarter-finals with the bottom team in each group going into the relegation final.

With the fourth placed team missing out on the knockout stages, teams would need to win more than just one game to reach the knockout stages, as has happened over the previous two years, increasing the stakes for all teams.

Aughnasheelin also have an imaginative proposal asking that the players from clubs who do not have a second string team be allowed to amalgamate with clubs from within their region for the Junior C grade only. It would take a bit of work but would give football to players currently missing out.

The full list of motions is as follows:

LEITRIM BYE LAWS 2022 - Proposed

The Annual County Convention convened in accordance with Rule 3.10 2021 shall elect the following officers: Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, Coaching Officer, Officer for Irish Language and Culture, Public Relations Officer. It shall appoint a Children’s Officer and Planning and Training Officer as recommended by the outgoing County Committee. It shall elect two representatives to the Connacht Council and one representative to the Central Council. Officers and Representatives to be elected/appointed in accordance with Rule 3.11, and delegates elected in accordance with Rule 3.12 following Nomination in accordance with Rule 3.13.

1. In accordance with Exception (2) to Rule 3.11(b) 2021 the positions of Treasurer and Children’s Officer are not subject to the maximum number of years in office and the provision of Rule 3.11 Section (b) does not apply.

2. In accordance with Rule 3.18, the County Committee shall consist of the Officers, the Provincial and Central Council representatives, a named representative of each of the following committees: CCC Liatroma, Hurling Committee, Handball Committee, Primary Schools Committee, Post-Primary Schools’ Committee, County Safety and Facilities Officer, Insurance Administrator, IT Officer, and the County Referees’ Administrator (appointed in accordance with Rule 3.19 (h), TO 2021 and 2 named representatives of each adult club, one of which, at least, being Club Chairperson or Secretary. All shall have voting power.

3. In accordance with Rule 3.20 and subject to Rules 3.21 and 4.2 TO 2021, the County Committee shall appoint the following sub-committees, membership of which shall be set out in these in these byelaws. All members of sub-committees shall be named.

Management Committee – This committee shall consist of the officers of the County Committee elected at the previous Annual Convention plus the Central & Provincial Council representatives and also will include the appointed Children’s Officer, Planning and Training Officer, County Safety and Facilities Officer, Insurance Administrator, IT Officer, the Secretary of CCC Liatroma who shall be a member as of right, and the Chairpersons of Youth, Hurling and Handball committees.

County Competitions Control Committee – The County Competitions Control Committee which controls all games, with the exception of Post-Primary Schools’ games, shall consist of 9 members which shall include one fixtures analyst and the County Referees’ Administrator, who shall be entitled to vote only on the appointment of Referees, a nominee of the County Management Committee, with voting rights, who shall act as secretary to the committee, A named representative of Youth Committee who shall be responsible for the coordination of all games at Under age and shall have voting rights only on matters relating to all games at underage and Secretary Hurling Committee who shall have voting rights only on matters relating to all hurling games. The remaining 4 members of the Committee shall be nominated by management for appointment of the County Committee.

County Hearings Committee - It shall consist of 6 members nominated by Management Committee for appointment by the County Committee.

County Safety and Facilities Committee - shall have six members including County Safety and Facilities Officer who shall be Chairperson, a Qualified Event Controller. The remaining members, nominated by the Management Committee for appointment by the County Committee, should be suitably qualified in areas relevant to the terms of reference of the Committee as outlined in R. 3.20 (v) T.O. 2021.

County Cultural Committee – shall consist of eight members to include County Officer for Irish Language and Culture (who shall act as Chairperson), Secretary, Treasurer and 5 other members nominated by the Management committee and appointed by the County Committee.

County Coaching and Games Development Committee – shall consist of eight members to include the County Coaching Officer (who shall act as Chairperson), Secretary who shall be the County Games Development Manager, 6 other members nominated by Management Committee for appointment by County Committee.

Youth Committee shall be responsible for the coordination of all Youth Activities within the County and shall consist of a Chairperson, that being the County Coaching Officer, Vice-Chairperson, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Public Relations Officer, all of whom shall be appointed by the County Committee. The Youth Committee will also consist of one representative from each club which fields a team in official underage football championship in the current year and it would desirable, in the first instance, that that person would be the Club’s Coaching Officer.

County Public Relations/Marketing Committee – shall consist of eight members to include the County Public Relations Officer (who shall act as Chairperson) Secretary and six other members to be nominated by management for appointment by county committee

County Referees Administration Committee – shall consist of eight members to include the County Referees Administrator (who shall act as Chairperson) a Secretary to be nominated by the Management committee and six other members all of whom shall be appointed at the first County Committee Meeting.

County Finance Committee – shall consist of eight members to include the County Treasurer (who shall act as Chairperson) and seven other members to be appointed at the first meeting of the County Committee.

County Information Technology Committee – shall consist of eight members to include the County Public Relations Officer, a Secretary and six other members to be appointed at the first meeting of the County Committee.

County Team Management and Panels Committee whose membership shall be as outlined in the charter for County Committee/Player Relationships as approved by Árd-Comhairle from time to time and whose functions shall be as outlined in R. 3.20 (xiii), TO 2021.

Fixtures Analysts - Two Fixture Analysts will be appointed by management committee.

Health and Wellbeing Committee /Games - for all Committee. It shall consist of 6 members nominated by Management. It shall have the responsibility of all health related matters and inclusion of all members.

County Planning and Training Committee - shall consist of five members, the Chairperson of which shall be the County Planning and Training Officer. All members shall, upon appointment, complete the necessary training as prescribed by The National Officer Development Committee and Club and County Planning Committee.

County Audit and Risk Committee -shall consist of no more than five named members including a Chairperson nominated by the Management Committee and approved by the Provincial Audit and Risk Committee and up to four members nominated by the Management Committee. The Treasurer shall not be a member



4. In accordance with R 3.19 (l) TO 2021 the Co. Committee shall appoint the following Subcommittees whose powers and functions shall be as outlined in these Bye-Laws:

Hurling Committee - It shall consist of Chairperson, Secretary, Treasurer and PRO who shall be appointed by the County Committee and one nominated representative of each club which fields a team in an official hurling competition in the current year. It shall be responsible for the coordination of all activities relating to the promotion of hurling activities within the county from underage to adult level, with the exception of all matters relating to games that fall under the jurisdiction of the County CCC. It shall also be responsible for all matters relating to the preparation of County Hurling Teams at all levels.

Post-Primary Schools’ Committee consisting of (a) a representative of each affiliated Post-Primary School; (b) a named representative of the County Coaching & Games Development Committee; (c) a GDA for responsibility of post primary schools. Its functions shall be the promotion, development and control of Gaelic Games in Post-Primary schools.

It shall have a CCC consisting of 5 members including the Cathaoirleach and Rúnaí of the PPS Committee and 3 members from three affiliated schools. It shall organise competitions, where appropriate, and encourage as wide a participation in Gaelic games as is feasible. Hearings where prescribed and requested shall be to the County Hearings Committee

An Executive Workgroup may be formed with pro rata representation from Colleges and Vocational Schools.

The officer board shall be appointed by the County Committee following consultation with the Post-Primary Schools’ Committee. The Officer Board and Executive Committee shall reflect the respective strengths of College and Vocational Schools within the county. The Post-Primary Schools’ Committee shall hold an Annual Forum and forward motions to the provincial body. It shall also elect representatives to the provincial body. The structure at county level shall feed onto the provincial structure.

Handball Committee: It shall consist of six members and one named representative of each handball club in representative of each handball club in the county. It shall be responsible for the promotion and organising all handball activities within the county

5. The Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer of the County Committee shall be ex-officio members of all sub-committees. But NOT the Hearings Committee

6. Transfers shall be dealt with in accordance with R. 6.5 TO 2021. Applications shall not be considered unless received on or before last day of February in any year.

7. (a) The County Committee Chairperson may call at any given time a special meeting of the County Committee giving three days’ notice in writing, setting out the agenda, time and venue of meeting. The quorum for the special meeting to be one quarter of the members entitled to attend.

(b) A Special County Committee meeting shall also be convened if requested, in writing, by five clubs.

8. Proposals for make changes to any competition under the control of the County Committee shall be submitted along with motions for County Convention. A special meeting of the County Committee to deal with these proposals shall be held in December/January.

9. Attachment to First Club: On joining the Association for the first time a person shall have an unfettered choice of clubs.

10. Proposed New Bye Law in accordance with Rule 6.20 TO 2021 Club Championship Status of Players

Eligibility for the Intermediate Football Championship – The First 18 players who play on the club’s Senior Team in the current year’s championship will be ineligible to play on the club’s second championship team in the current year’s Intermediate Championship. Any additional players, beyond the First 18, who play in the immediate higher grade will be deemed to have been automatically regraded. Exception: Any player who subsequently plays at the knockout stages of the immediate higher grade will retain that particular higher championship status for the remainder of the championship year.

Eligibility for the Junior A Football Championship – The First 18 players who play on the club’s team in the immediate higher grade (Senior and/or Intermediate) will be ineligible to play on the club’s second championship team in the current year’s Junior A Championship. Any additional players, beyond the First 18, who play in the immediate higher grade will be deemed to have been automatically regraded respectively. Exception: Any player who subsequently plays at the knockout stages of the immediate higher grade(s) will retain that particular championship status for the remainder of the championship year.

Eligibility for the Junior B Football Championship – The First 15 players who play on the club’s team in the immediate higher grade (Senior, Intermediate and/or Junior A) will be ineligible to play on the club’s second or third championship team in the current year’s Junior B Championship. Any additional players, beyond the First 15, who play in the immediate higher grade will be deemed to have been automatically regraded respectively. Exception: Any player who subsequently plays at the knockout stages of the immediate higher grade(s) will retain that particular championship status for the remainder of the championship year.

Eligibility for the Junior C Football Championship – The First 15 players who play on the club’s team in the immediate higher grade (Senior, Intermediate, Junior A and/or Junior B) will be ineligible to play on the club’s second or subsequent championship team in the current year’s Junior C Championship. Any additional players, beyond the First 15, who play in the immediate higher grade will be deemed to have been automatically regraded respectively. Exception: Any player who subsequently plays at the knockout stages of the immediate higher grade(s) will retain that particular status for the remainder of the championship year.

Third Teams Explained: If a club has three championship teams in the current year’s championship, then the number of players ineligible for regrading will be defined by the eligibility rule as regards the respective championship status of its first two teams.

Competition Structural Regulations 2022

2022 Senior Football Championship: Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top Team in each group qualifies for the Semi-final, second and third placed teams play each other 2 v 3 and 3 v 2 across the respective groups. Semi Final Draw to ensure that the top placed teams avoid each other at this stage. The bottom-placed team in each group to play each other in the relegation final with the defeated team to be relegated.

Seeding 2022

Pot A 2021 Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot B 2021 Beaten Semi-Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2021 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)

Pot D 2021 Remaining Team plus Intermediate Championship Winners 2021 (2 Teams)

2022 Intermediate Football Championship - Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top Team in each group qualifies for the Semi-final, second and third placed teams play each other 2 v 3 and 3 v 2 across the respective groups. Semi Final Draw to ensure that the top placed teams avoid each other at this stage. Winner of Intermediate Championship promoted to SFC 2023. The bottom-placed team in each group to play each other in the relegation final with the defeated team to be relegated.

Seeding 2022

Pot A 2021 Defeated Finalist plus 2021 SFC Relegated Team. (2 Teams)

Pot B 2021 Beaten Semi-Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2021 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)

Pot D 2021 Remaining Team plus Junior A Championship Winners 2021 (2 Teams)

2022 Junior A Football Championship - Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top Team in each group qualifies for the Semi-final, second and third placed teams play each other 2 v 3 and 3 v 2 across the respective groups. Semi Final Draw to ensure that the top placed teams avoid each other at this stage. Winner of Junior A Championship promoted to IFC 2022. The bottom-placed team in each group to be relegated in addition to the defeated team of a relegation final to be played between the fourth placed teams in the groups.

Seeding 2022

Pot A 2021 Defeated Finalist plus 2021 IFC Relegated Team. (2 Teams)

Pot B 2021 Beaten Semi-Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2021 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)

Pot D 2021 Remaining Team plus Junior B Championship Winners 2021 (2 Teams)

Junior B Football Championship 2022 - Relegated Team from JFC A 2021, Winners of JFC C 2021 and the remaining teams that are eligible and participating in 2022. In the event of there being 9 teams these to be grouped in three groups of 3. Top teams in each group plus the best runner up in accordance with Rule 6.21 TO 2021 shall play semi-finals, avoiding teams from same group playing at this stage. Winner of Junior B Championship promoted to JFCA 2022. Bottom teams of each respective group to be relegated to JFC C 2023. In the event of there being 8 teams these to be grouped in two groups of four. Top two teams in each group shall play semi-finals (1 v 2, 2 v 1). Bottom teams of each respective group to be relegated. There shall be no seeding in this draw.

Junior C Football Championship 2022 - The Relegated Team from the 2021 Junior B Championship plus any additional teams that are eligible and participating in 2022(to a maximum of 5 teams). This competition is played in a single round-robin format with the top team qualifying for the final and 2 v 3 plays semi-final match. In the event of there being six teams participating, teams to be placed in two groups of three teams each. Top two teams in each group will play semi-finals (1 v 2 and 2 v 1). No promotion from JFC C in 2022 only. There shall be no seeding in this draw.

In all of the above Championship Series Rule 6.21 TO 2021 shall be used to determine ties at the concluding stages of Round Robin Championship formats.



MOTIONS FROM CLUBS

We propose, for championship purposes, that any team that plays Senior championship names 17 players that aren’t eligible to play second team championship football and a further 15 if they are entering a third team. We propose that at any level within the county, a club should not enter a 15 a side competition, only knowingly having the intention to play 13 a side. Players on both sides are losing out on playing time, and this is unfair to players and is not in the spirit of our GAA ethos. Leitrim County Board trial a silent side line at all underage games and actively promote it

Naomh Muire Cill Tochairt

Senior and Intermediate football championship to consist of 10 teams with rounds 1 to 4 to be an open draw. The draw to take place on the Sunday evening prior to the following week's set of games, all games to be played in neutral venues. You can only play a team once in the group stages. If two teams finish one same number of points the team with the better scoring difference is placed above the other team. Two points are awarded for a win with 1 point awarded for a draw. After the round robin games are complete the top 2 teams with the highest number of points automatically qualify for the semi-finals with the teams that finish 3rd to 6th to play off in the quarter finals. (3rd plays 6th, 4th plays 5th) semi-finals to be open draw. The teams finishing 7th to 10th to play in relegation semi-finals (7th plays 10th, 8th plays 9th) with the two losing teams playing in the relegation final with the losing team been relegated. To accommodate clubs that do not have sufficient players to enter a second or third team, that these clubs be allowed to amalgamate together within their region and be entered into the Junior C competitions only. This will ensure that ALL players within these clubs would be guaranteed football.

Acadh na Síleann



In the event of a club's home pitch not being playable, the given fixture (league or group stage championship) will automatically revert to the away team’s home ground. Should the away team's home pitch also not be playable, the fixture should be moved to a neutral venue to be fixed by the CCC.

Gortleitreach