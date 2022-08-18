Time to make a move as home advantage not much advantage so far

It seems strange to be writing this but with the new format in this year's Connacht Gold SFC, the five teams who lost in the first round last weekend absolutely need to make a big impact in round two next Saturday.

With the Intermediate getting up to full speed, the interesting fact from round one was that just one team playing at home won with only Fenagh St Caillin's making home comforts pay! Of course, Mohill and Ballinamore winning away would exactly be a surprise but home advantage didn't exactly play to the advantage of Melvin Gaels or Glencar Manorhamilton.

St Mary's too find themselves in a tricky situation as they take on the defending champions - with no draws in the first round, a loss next Saturday in Ballinamore would leave them in a big, big hole if they want to make the top six!

The dynamics of the draw are adding to excitement but it will get a good deal trickier for the third and fourth rounds. Now, luck of the draw will really come into play here and I'm expecting one of the traditional powerhouses to maybe find themselves in a bit of a hole if the draw pits them against some of the other giants - it is why the five teams who lost last weekend need to get a win as soon as possible and then it really starts to get tricky!

Below we take a brief look at the games in store next weekend:

CONNACHT GOLD SFC

Gortletteragh v Glencar Manorhamilton: Hard to know what to make of this one. Glencar Manor felt they had chances against Leitrim Gaels but were hit by three second half goals while Gortletteragh put their League struggles behind with an enormous victory. A few returned players made a big, big difference yet you have to expect the north Leitrim men to emerge victorious here.

Mohill v Fenagh St Caillins: A clash of the two best forwards in Leitrim football adds to the intrigue here but the Mohill men gave an exhibition of clever football last Friday, switching their style from the league final to confuse St Mary's. One suspects that their defence will be far better tested by a Fenagh team who will get the ball in much quicker than St Mary's did last Friday. Of course, Mohill's attack will test a Fenagh defence that gave Aughawillan a lot of chances far more than the Willies did. Defeat here wouldn't be fatal to either team but again I'd have to go with Mohill here.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v St Mary's Kiltoghert: These games are never easy to predict but you sense that St Mary's confidence took a big hit last Friday, more the lack of performance rather than the result and the likely absence of Mark Diffley only adds to their woes. They'll need a huge improvement to trouble the champions who disposed of Dromahair with the minimum of fuss and managed to introduce several new faces to Senior championship football. Putting St Mary's into a deeper hole would definitely appeal to O'Heslins and home advantage should see them home, even with an improved Mary's display.

Leitrim Gaels v St Patrick's Dromahair: Last year's Intermediate winners got a rough introduction to Senior football against Ballinamore and now they find themselves up against a buoyant Leitrim Gaels who look to be hitting form at just the right time of the year. Dromahair will probably feel a bit more confident facing the Gaels but you have to think that Paul Prior's outfit have too much physicality and power - Leitrim Gaels to win.

Aughawillan v Melvin Gaels: This is a tough one - both had losses that could have been victories with a little bit of luck. Two sendings off against Gortletteragh may hurt the Gaels if there are suspensions while Aughawillan were far, far better than the 12 point loss they suffered at the hands of Fenagh suggests. The return of Fergal McTague and Noel Plunkett will solve a lot of problems but they can't afford any injuries here - Aughawillan to take the win here.

SMITH MONUMENTALS IFC

Allen Gaels v Drumkeerin: You'd want a crystal ball to know how this one might go. Drumkeerin were unlucky not to make the Division 3 League Final while Allen Gaels struggled for form amidst talk of internal difficulties. The Gaels have a good crop of young players coming through and if they are pulling together, you've got to take them in this one.

Bornacoola v Kiltubrid: Another tricky one to call here - Kiltubrid had five points to spare in the League meeting and their Division 3 Final victory will now doubt inspire confidence in their ranks. A full strength Bornacoola have the potential to cause an upset but form suggests that the visitors will take the points here.

Aughavas v Aughnasheelin: On paper this looks like a straightforward win for Division 2 finalists Aughnasheelin over Division 3 finalists Aughavas. However, the loss of Conor Cullen, Cian Sammon and Philip Dolan leaves Aughnasheelin exposed and if they can get on a run and with home advantage, Aughavas might just pull off a shock here.

Mohill v Ballinaglera: I'd never be one to underestimate the potential of Mohill's second string side - there is too much talent in their ranks but intermediate is a big step up and Ballinaglera will be out to prove that last year's run to the final was no flash in the pan. Their league form hasn't been great but if they find form, expect Ballinaglera to start with a win.

CORRIB OIL JUNIOR A FC

St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher: Bit of a grudge match for Carrick's strong second team after they lost to Glenfarne Kilty last year. Glenfarne need the win after their three point loss to Eslin last weekend so you'd expect them to come through here but if there is to be a surprise, it could come here.

Glencar Manorhamilton v Eslin: Eslin will be flying high after their win over Glenfarne Kilty and they face another trip north to take on a strong Glencar Manor second string. It will be tight and tough but Eslin has the scoring power to emerge with a win.

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Carrigallen: Ballinamore suffered a heavy, heavy loss against Melvin Gaels last Sunday and Carrigallen are looking to make an immediate return to the Senior ranks. This is their first outing in the Junior championship and they'll want to make a big statement - a win for the away team.

Annaduff v Melvin Gaels: Annaduff lost out to first string Cloone by ten points while the Kinlough men started with a blistering win over Ballinamore. That might just be enough to see them through here as they are the team in form.