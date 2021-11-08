Search

08/11/2021

Nearly €50,000 for Age Friendly Alliance in Leitrim

Nearly €50,000 for Age Friendly Alliance in Leitrim

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

Age Friendly Alliance/Leitrim County Council is just one of 18 projects to receive over €700,000 in funding under the CLÁR Programme. 

€49,747 has been granted locally towards Digital Support for Older People with the aim of providing a drop in digital support facility, where expertise will be available to train and support older people in the setup and use of digital technology.

The funding is part of a new Innovation Measure designed to support communities in delivering projects that assist with issues such as rural isolation, population decline and social disadvantage.

The CLÁR Programme is a key part of Our Rural Future ­– the Government’s five year strategy designed to revitalise Rural Ireland.

Announcing the funding today, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said: “I am delighted to announce funding for these projects, as part of the CLÁR programme’s new Innovation Measure. 

“This is a measure that is designed to support innovative and bold ideas that will make a difference in communities across rural Ireland.

“The range of projects being awarded funding today shows the depth of talent, innovation and creativity that exists in rural Ireland.  Harnessing this resource is a key element of the Government’s vision for rural Ireland as set out in Our Rural Future.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting these projects to see first-hand the impact that they will have in rural towns and villages.”

As part of the competitive application process, a wide range of innovative proposals were received from community organisations and local authorities across the CLÁR areas.

