Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael accused of standing over removal of last financial outlet to rural communities

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy has accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of standing over the removal of the last financial outlet available to many rural communities in terms of the local post office.

The axing of 159 post offices will be the final nail in the coffin of many marginalised rural communities according to Mr Carthy.

The Midlands North-West MEP said, "With the withdrawal of the key pillar banks from many small rural towns, the post office network represented the last financial outlet to the many thousands of people.

"We now have a situation where Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are standing over the axing of 159 rural post offices. This will be the final nail in the coffin of rural Ireland and will cut off thousands of people from financial services.

"Sinn Féin supports the campaign to retain local postal services across Ireland. As a first step additional financial and statutory services should be delivered through the post office.

"But, we also require a fundamental policy change and a rethink towards how services are delivered to and for rural Ireland."

