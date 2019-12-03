Temporary closure of Great Water Street in Longford until Thursday

Longford county council have issued a notice of the temporary closure of Great Water Street, Longford town, to facilitate the safe completion of building demolition works.

The closure will commence at 8am tomorrow, Wednesday, December 4, and will re-open at 6pm on Thursday, December 5. The Street will be closed from its junction with Rue Noyal Chatillon Sur Seiche (at Camlin Court Building) to its junction with Lower Main Street.

There will be no access to Great Water Street from Lower Main Street. Motorists are requested to heed all signs and follow diversions.

Longford County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.