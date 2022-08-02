Road diversions in place near Ballinamore to facilitate works

The diversion route is marked in blue.
Leitrim County Council has highlighted changes to traffic flow near Ballinamore to facilitate Irish Water works.
Local road L-1345 in Derradda (Townland) will be closed from its junction with L-5346 to its junction with R202 from today, Tuesday, August 2 until 6pm on Friday, August 26.
Alternative Routes/Options
Diversions for through traffic will be via Local roads, L13453 and L-5346 and the Regional Road R202. Leitrim County Council regret any inconvenience caused by the works.
The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat will host an open day at the lifeboat station which will also incorporate an Emergency Services Open Day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.