Leitrim deaths - Friday, April 24, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Bridget (Bridie) Eccleston (née Padian), Slattamore, Rooskey, Roscommon



Peacefully on Good Friday in Birmingham, England, in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Asprey Court Care Home, Birmingham. Predeceased by her husband Maurice, her parents Peter and Bridget Padian, sister Mae Deehan and brother Luke Padian (Birmingham). Dearly loved mother of Maurice, Kieron, Marion & Adrian and much loved grandmother of Christopher, Jonathan, Luke, Emily, Joe, Jessica, Matthew, Amy & Ruby. Bridie will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, her daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Steve, nephews Andrew, Fintan & Terry Padian, nieces Carmel (Conroy), Bernadette (Greene) & Susan (Hooton), her nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, her cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends both in Birmingham and Ireland. Bridie's interment will take place privately on Thursday, May 7th, at Streetly Cemetery, Birmingham. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Phyllis Coughlan (née McTiernan), Belvedere Place, Dublin / Dromahair, Leitrim



Coughlan (nee McTiernan) Belvedere Place, Dublin and formerly of Dromconnor, Dromahair, Leitrim. The death has occurred of Phyllis Coughlan (nee McTiernan) at Mater Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Maura and Tommie. Dearly loved wife of James and cherished mother of Martina, Jack, Bernadette and Christine. Sadly missed by her brother Padraig (Mountbellew), sisters Margaret McArdle (Dublin), Frances Fleet (England), Marian McGivern (Sligo), Tess McTiernan (Sligo); brothers-in-law John, Dudley, Sean; sisters-in-law Nora and Ann; nieces, nephews, grandchildren and a large circle of friends. Due to current COVID 19 and HSE restrictions funeral private to family only. Memorial Mass to celebrate Phyllis’s life will be celebrated at a later date.

Rosaleen Tait Gallagher, Ballyshannon, Donegal



The death has occurred of Rosaleen Tait Gallagher, 4 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Following the Church and HSE regulations the Funeral Mass shall be held privately for family on Saturday at 9.30a.m in St. Patricks Church, Ballyshannon following by internment in the Abbey Assaroe Cementry. The Mass can be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. A Mass of celebration of Rosaleen’s life will be offered at a later date.

Teresa McDermott, Dernacross, Killeshandra, Cavan



Teresa McDermott, Dernacross, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 23rd April 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her husband Tomás, daughters Aisling and Caoimhe, sisters Maureen, Nuala and Siobhan, brother Vincent, relatives and friends. Due to current government and HSE restrictions, a private funeral for Teresa will take place on Saturday, 25th April, at St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass celebrating Teresa's life will take place at a later date.

Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Leitrim

Vera McManus, Loughross, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and her family at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit Manorhamilton. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, sons Michael (Rosaleen), Thomas (Ewelina), John (Amanda), James, daughters Margaret, Veronica, Mary (Dougie), Linda (Aidan), Lisa (Tomás), grandchildren Tommy, Niall, Connor, Shannon, Hannah, Orianna, Tyronne, Katie, Manus , Rosie, Erin, Shay, Finn, Sophia & Josh. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral and family home will be private, please. A memorial Mass to celebrate Vera's life will be held at a later date.

Peter Randall, Main Street, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peter Randall, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at North West Hospice Sligo. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline (London) brother-in-law Graham, nephews James, Jon and Kieran, niece Charlotte, grandnephew and grandniece, aunt Dorris, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. In line with HSE Guidelines Peter's funeral will be held in private. A memorial mass to celebrate Peter's life will take place at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace