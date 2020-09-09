Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Denis McGowan, Main Street, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Denis McGowan, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. R.I.P. Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home Dromahair. In line with HSE Guidelines Denis's funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Denis's life will be held at a later date.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Maryann, brothers Terrence, Frank and John L, sisters Mary, Patricia, Bella, Josie and Annie. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Peter Cornyn, Corlisbannon, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Peter Cornyn, Corlisbannon, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents, Murty and Catherine, his sisters Anna Rose and Barbara, deeply regretted by his sister Mary Anne and brother-in-law Fred, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally , Dowra at 7pm on Wednesday evening. Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government guidelines on Covid 19 removal and funeral will be private to family only. Anyone wishing to convey their sympathies can do so in Doobally Church car park by keeping a distance of 2 m and no hand shaking.

Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Irene Holland. Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Funeral mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church in ballyshannon on Thursday with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Due to government guidelines and covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private to family and close friends only.please

Seamus (James) Fallon, Curraun, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon

Seamus (James) Fallon, Curraun, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon, 6th September 2020, In the wonderful care of the Staff Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar after a short illness. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife Tessie, sons Peter, John, Padraig, Damien and Barry, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Oliver (USA), Brendan and Gerry, sister Teresa (USA), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Please note that in an effort to follow Government Guidelines and with support and agreement of the family, Seamus’ Funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Cortage will depart from his home on Wednesday morning at 11.45am, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by interment in Clondra Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey, Assaroe, Rd., Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occured of Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey, Assaroe, Rd., Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, peacefully at his residence. Removal on Wednesday to arrive in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current covid situation house, Funeral Mass and burial are private to family and friends only. Eddie is predeceased by his dear wife Mary and beloved son P.J. Forever loved and and always missed by son Gerard (Sheila), daughters Marie (Connell), Louise [Paul], Joan (Mickey), Diane (Oliver), daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers Packie, Michael, Tony and Kevin, sisters Mary and Joan, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends. Due to the death of Managing Director Edward McCaffrey (Sen) Patrick McCaffrey & Sons Ltd. Quarry will be closed until Thursday, 10th Sept.

Mary McKiernan (née Martin), Fosterfields, Athboy, Meath / Drumlish, Longford

The death has occurred of Mary McKiernan, (nee Martin) Fosterfields, Athboy and formerly of Ballinamuck, Drumlish, peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, son John, sister-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St.James' Church, Athboy, followed by burial in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyoisin, Emyvale, Co.Monaghan. In compliance with current government & HSE guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and friends, please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Joe Heron, Corlough, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Joe Heron, Auckland New Zealand and formerly of Corlough, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, 30th August, suddenly. Loving husband of Margaret (O’Donnell, Roundstone, Co Galway), devoted dad of Conor, (Perth Australia), Emma & Thomas and doting grandad to Bodi Joe. Missed by his heart broken family, wife, sons, daughter and their partners, grandson, brothers, Seamus, Mick, Francie (Sydney), Aidan and Noel. Sisters Mary (Galway, Auckland) and Geraldine (Cornyn). Many nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Private funeral service in Auckland due to restricted numbers on September 18. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pieta House would be appreciated to aid others suffering from depression.

Tom McCallion, Helensburgh Clogher Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Wicklow / Dublin / Derry

Tom passed away, peacefully, in his own home, surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Joe and his sisters Mary and Nora. Terribly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Naomi, son-in-law Mark, loving grandchildren Aisling, Dominic and Ethan, sister Kay, brother Liam, sister-in-law Marie, their extended families and friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, Tom’s Funeral and Cremation will be strictly private, please. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.