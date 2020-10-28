Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Veronica (Vera) Flynn (nee Guckian), Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Veronica (Vera) Flynn, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim on the 25h October 2020 peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Desmond, son-in-law Dominic, sister Florrie, brothers, Willie, John, Patrick and Tom. Sadly missed by her sister, Maura, son Anthony (New York), daughters, Mary, Sheila (Ballygawley), Siobhan, son-in-law, Hugh James, daughter-in-law, Jackie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo on Wednesday 28th at 11am followed by burial in the new cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed online.

Mary McKenna (née Lee) Monaghan / Fermanagh / Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McKenna nee Lee, Hollyrood Gardens, London, Friday 16th October, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband James, son Owen and daughter Mary. Very sadly missed by her sons and extended family.

Mary's remains will be repatriated on Thursday 29th October, to arrive at St.Patrick's Church, Clara, Killybrone, Co.Monaghan, H18 W602 at 5pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, Mary's funeral mass will be limited to 25 people only.

Tony Warnock, No. 2 Doran Close, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully, at the residence of his mother, Celia. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, brothers, sisters, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Removal from his mother's residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh Cemetery, Bundoran. In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral Mass will be private to family & close friends only.

Pat Costello, Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon / Claregalway, Galway

Late of Cregcarragh, Claregalway, 26th October, 2020. (Retired Garda). Pat passed away, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Son of the late Richard and Winifred, brother of the late Peter, Richard, Jack, Mary Ellen, Peg, Freda and Josephine and Uncle of the late Bernadette. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (nee Mulvey), sons Padraig and Brendan, daughter Olivia, daughter-in-law Lenore, grandchildren Cillian, Alisha, Fionn, Aoibheann and Nora, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday morning (28th Oct.) to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Mass is available to view on webcam https://churchtv.ie/elphin and locally on radio 106.6FM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Pat’s funeral is private to family and friends. The family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

Michael (Ken) Rose, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballinameen, Roscommon

Michael (Ken) Rose, Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and late of Croghan and Ballinameen, Co. Roscommon and originally Luton, Bedfordshire, England. October 25th 2020. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Ken will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.

A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. A ‘get together’ to remember Ken will be arranged in due course. Those who would like to leave a message of condolence can do so in the ‘Condolence' section below. Thank you.

Philip Christie, Baldoyle, Dublin / Arigna, Roscommon

Christie (Baldoyle and late of Arigna, Co. Roscommon) - Oct 24, 2020, after a short illness, Philip, loving dad of the late Catherine; sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, children Philip and Susan and their partners Karen and Richie, grandchildren Josh, Archie and Lucy, nephew, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a funeral will be held in private. To view Philips Funeral Mass please click on the following link on Wednesday morning at 11am: http://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

May they all Rest in Peace