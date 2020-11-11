Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday November 11, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brigid (Brigie) Dwyer (nee Canning) Corrabeagh, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in her 97th year, in the loving care of Lough Errill Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband Josie, sister Elizabeth McGrath and her brother John Patrick. Brigie will be sadly missed by her daughter Marie (McGuinness), her sons Joe (Moyne, Co. Longford) and Brendan (Gorvagh), her son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Miriam and Mary, her beloved nine grandchildren, her sister Sarah Ellis, brother-in-law John McGrath (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and great friends.

Removal to St Joseph's Church, Gorvagh, for funeral Mass on Thursday, 12th November, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mohill Cemetery. House Private please and family flowers only. In compliance with government guidelines on Covid 19 regarding public gatherings, Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). The family really appreciate your support and understanding at this time.

Pat Gilhooley, Foxwood, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sisters in law Lilian, Eileen (Michael), Ann (Martin), brother in law Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, IFA colleagues and many friends. Removal from his home on Wednesday, 11th November, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin, for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Following current level 5 guidelines, Pat's Funeral will be restricted to 25 people. The Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin.html A Memorial Mass to celebrate Pat's life will take place at a later date.

Maura Reynolds (née Kilkenny), Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown, Roscommon / Dromod, Leitrim

Formerly of Tooman House, Dromod. Peacefully in her 90th year at the residence of her daughter Anne O'Çonnor, Kildallogue Heights, Strokestown. Last surviving member of the Kilkenny Family, Meiltron, Aughavas. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and granddaughter Orla O'Reilly. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Joe (Toronto), daughters Helen O'Reilly (Kilnaleck) and Anne O'Connor, sons-in-law Brian and Gerry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Wednesday, November 11th, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Farnaught Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Owing to current restrictions due to Covid-19, Maura's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Strokestown Parish Facebook page and on the parish radio on 108FM. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. www.facebook.com/strokestownparish/

Frankie McHugh, Drumdoney, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frankie McHugh, Drumdoney, Cloone Co. Leitrim, Monday, 9th November 2020, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife; Leish Elizabeth. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons; Kevin, Keilen, and Damien, daughter-in-law; Margaret, brothers; Peter, Jim and John (UK), sister; Mary (UK) sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren; Kien, Cara, Chloe, Saoirse and Lauren, Damien's partner; Michelle, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Frankie will lie in repose private to family only due to Covid restrictions. Frankie's funeral cortege will leave Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Wednesday, 11th November, 2020 at 11.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. In compliance with Level 5 restrictions on public gatherings Frankie's funeral Mass will be restricted to family and friends only (max 25). The family appreciate your support and understanding at this time. Frankie’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Christine McGovern (nee Brennan), Derryginny, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

November 9th 2020, peacefully at her residence, after a long illness. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerard, daughter Kate, son Gregory, sisters Mary & Joan, brothers Gerard & William, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Rex, Skye & Cara, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Removal Wednesday, arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government Covid19 restrictions, the house & funeral Mass will be for family & close friends only. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Laura Lynn Ireland Children's Hospice, Dublin c/o Brian Fee Undertakers. The funeral mass can be viewed on churchtv.ie

Bernie O’Gara (nee O’Gara), Drogheda, Louth / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Bernie O‘Gara (nee O’Gara) late of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Rossnowlagh, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. 9th November 2020. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge. Bernie, beloved wife of the late John Fanning and Michael O’Gara, her twin brother Aodh and sister Sheila. Sadly missed by her loving family Cara, Fergal, Orlagh and Bernard, sons-in-law Ronan and Anis, daughter-in-law Sigal, grandchildren Max, Alex, Yoni, Shoam and Yogev, sister Deirdre, nephews, nieces, step-children, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Bernie’s Funeral will be private for extended family only in Star of The Sea Church, Mornington on Thursday 12th November at 10.30am, with burial afterwards in Deans Grange Cemetery, Dublin arriving at approximately 1pm. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section below.

Martin Byrne, Carrownadargney, Geevagh, Co. Sligo

Martin Byrne, Carrownadargney, Geevagh, Co. Sligo, November 9th 2020, following a short illness, in the care of and surrounded by his devoted and loving family. Predeceased by his father Michael and brother-in–law Michael. He will be sadly missed by his mother Mary Teresa, brother Pat, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephew David, niece Marie (Jinks) and Laura, his sister Bernadette (Martin), brothers Justin, Tom, Joe, and Noel, sisters-in law Kathleen, Sandra, Pauline and Pauline, nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, aunt Annie (Donagher), uncle Patsy (Dowd), cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, on Wednesday morning (November 11th) to arrive at 11.50am for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society Palliative Care Team in association with Northwest Hospice. Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members, while adhering to numbers allowed in St. Joseph’s Church and the wearing of face coverings. House private, please. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time.

Patrick (Paddy) Guihen, Cornagee, Arigna, Co. Roscommon

Patrick (Paddy) Guihen, Cornagee, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, November 10th 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at U.C.H. Galway. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Maureen, brothers Michael and Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, relatives, his many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Those wishing to visit his home are requested to observe social distancing and wear face covering. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, on Thursday morning for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Following Government and H.S.E. guidelines regarding public gatherings, funeral Mass and cemetery will be restricted to 25 people only, while also adhering to social distancing and wearing face covering. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time.

John Bosco Feely, Greatmeadow, Boyle, Roscommon / Dublin

The death has occurred of John Bosco Feely, late of Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Dublin. John passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle on the 9th of November 2020 to join his parents Henry and Una and his brothers Pat, Michael and Joe. Dearly missed by his brother Barry, his sisters Pauline Doyle, Rita McFadden (Navan) and Veronica O'Connor, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. During his life he sailed the high seas and now he is at peace in the save harbour. The funeral cortege will leave Christopher and Veronica's house in Forest View, Boyle at approximately 11.40am on Wednesday, the 11th of November, and arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for 12 noon Mass with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions regarding COVID 19 the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only. Mass can be viewed live via webcam www.boyleparish.ie. The Feely family very much appreciate your support at this time. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen 0862328291.

May they all Rest in Peace