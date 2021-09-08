Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, September 8, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Noel Rock, Raheengraney, Clonegal, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (Y21 X207) and formerly of Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Noel Rock, Raheengraney, Clonegal, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (Y21 X207) and formerly of Elphin, Co. Roscommon on September 7th 2021, peacefully, at his residence, after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Florence, his sister Maura and brother Tommie. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, his sons Neil (Oxford) and Michael (Carnew), his daughters Ciara and Aoife (New Zealand), his brother Mick and sister Angela (Elphin), his sisters-in-law Angela, Anne and Betty, brothers-in-law Paddy, John and Eddie Cumiskey, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, granddaughters and friends.

Noel will repose at his home on Wednesday, 8th September. Removal from his home on Thursday, 9th September, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Carnew, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Tomacork Cemetery. Please adhere to all Covid guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Wicklow Hospice.

Noel Gallagher, late of O’Moore Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Gallagher (Dublin) 7 September 2021, peacefully, surrounded by the wonderful care of the staff at the Willows West Nursing Home, Cherry Orchard. Noel, late of O’Moore Road, Ballyfermot and previously Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, daughter Mary and son Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving children Noel and Linda, brother Larry, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, son in law Ken, daughter in law Sandra and wide circle of very close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Emmet Road, on Thursday, September 9th, from 15:00 until 17:00. Removal to St. Michael's Church, in time for Requiem Mass on Friday, September 10th, at 10am, followed by cremation service at the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/.

The church is limited to 50% of its normal capacity. If you would like to view the funeral live, then please use this link, https://www.churchservices.tv/bulfinroad. A private message of condolence for her family can be left by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquiries please to Massey Bros, Emmett Road, Inchicore on 01 4532751

Gerry Devine, Bawn Street, Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Carnvalley, Strokestown. Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by members of his family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Teresa, baby sister Margaret, brothers Charlie and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, Patsy Lannon, Eithna Dempsey and Monica Feeney, brothers Michael, Bernard and Paul, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends. Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home to the Parish Church on Thursday, September 9th, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Gerry's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends.

June (May) O'Rourke, Brighton Terrace, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

June (May) O'Rourke, Brighton Terrace, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. September 7th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of all at the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Beloved wife of the Late Paddy O'Rourke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughter Mary (Gaughan, Dublin), son Jim (Maynooth), son-in-law Brian Gaughan, daughter-in-law Martha O'Rourke, grandchildren Deirdre, Gràinne, Aimee and Jean, great grandchildren Conor, Finn and Ella, her sister Patricia Cox (Donegal Town), and all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, on Friday morning, Sept. 10th, from 9.30am to 10.30am, followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. June's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning on www.magheneparish.ie. Condolences can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in Memory of June to Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Rita Howe, 4 Holywell Park, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rita Howe, 4 Holywell Park, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Leitrim, Boho Co. Fermanagh. Remains will arrive in The Sacred Heart Church, Boho, coming via the Coalbog Rd., on Thursday, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, family home, Mass and funeral will be private to family, friends and neighbours. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds along the Coalbog Rd. en route to the church. Deeply loved and missed always by her sisters Teresa, Patricia and Mena and all the family circle.

Roger Ward, Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford

Roger,formerly of Longford Hardware, 5th September 2021, peacefully surrounded by his family in the exceptional care of the Brampton Care Home, Oranmore. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret, his sister Teresa and by his brothers Bill and Pat. Roger will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Eleanor and by his heartbroken family Marie-Thérèse (Kildare), Yvette (Galway) and Roger, grandchildren David, Rachel, Alison, Emma and Will, sons-in-law Tony Lynch and Eunan Canavan, Roger’s partner Evie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm for close relatives and friends. Rogie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, proceeding thereafter (via Ballymahon Street, Longford), for cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, at 2.30pm. The Funeral mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Newtownforbes. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please.

Valerie Bodkin (née Carley), Midgefield, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Valerie Bodkin (nee Carley) Midgefield, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Ruane, Kilglass, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the kind care at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, on Monday, 6th September 2021. Predeceased by her husband PJ, parents John & Nellie, her brothers Eamon, Sean & Tommy. Valerie will be sadly mourned by her loving family, sister in law Bernadette Sharwin, kind neighbours, relatives & good friends. May Valerie's kind and gentle soul rent is peace.

Reposing at Leavy's Funeral Home, Scramogue F42 FD78 on Wednesday from 6-7pm (walk through only). Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Fourmilehouse, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. In adherence with government guidelines and overall safety. Mass is restricted to family, neighbours & friends. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon c/o Kieran Leavy Funeral Directors.

May they all Rest in Peace.