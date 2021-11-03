Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday November 3, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Plunkett (nee Maguire), Stroake, Derradda, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her beloved husband Oliver, her parents Phil and Mae, sister Anne, brothers Paul and Patrick. Mary will be sadly missed by her children Gerardine Connaughton (Patsy), Anne Deane (Eamonn), Sean (Merese), Máire Baldwin (Damien) and Ollie (Olivia), her brother John, her fifteen cherished grandchildren Patrick, Cáit & Eoin Connaughton, Sinéad & Liam Deane, Claire, Noel, Gary, Mark & Shauna Plunkett, Sarahlouise, Clara & Jack Baldwin, Tom & Jamie Plunkett, brother-in-law Pappy, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Wednesday Nov 3rd from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Bridgid’s Church, Corraleehan arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/corraleehan. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

John Sutherland London and formerly Toome, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital London. Much loved son, brother and uncle. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved mother Ita, brothers Gerard, Declan and Noel, sisters Ann and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Seamus, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later

Mary Kate Kitchener (née Mc Goldrick), Killaleen, Dromahair, Leitrim

Kitchener (née Mc Goldrick), Killaleen, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, October 30th 2021, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Mary Kate, beloved wife of Ken and dearly loved mother of Gary. Sadly missed by her granddaughter Jennifer, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair. Prayers at Funeral Home on Friday at 12.15pm, followed by removal to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 1pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Paul Bermingham, Boyle, Roscommon / Terenure, Dublin

Bermingham Paul (late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Glenmurray Park, Dublin) 31st October 2021; peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Myles, sister Mary and grandniece Brooke. Sadly missed by his loving sister Caroline, brother Patrick, nephew Eoin, nieces Ciara and Lauren, grandniece, grandnephew, Caroline, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village, on Thursday afternoon from 1pm. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 2.15pm in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, followed by cremation. To view Paul’s Funeral Service please see link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Mary Monaghan, 10 St. Mary's Terrace, Belturbet, Cavan / Julianstown, Meath

The death has occurred of Mary “Mamie” Monaghan, 10 St. Mary’s Terrace, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Julianstown and Mosney, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her dear friends, November 1st 2021. Predeceased by her mother Mary Ellen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her cousin Seamus, her good neighbours and friends in Belturbet, Julianstown, Mosney and far afield. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet, for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Staghall Cemetery.

Pat Maguire, Willesden, London and formerly Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Pat Maguire, Willesden, London and formerly Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co.Cavan. Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Mary Ellen, brothers Michael, Brendan, John, Peter, Seamus and sister Helen. Predeceased by his father Hugh, brother Hugh, sisters Mary and Christina. Pat will be fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Doobally Dowra on Wednesday 3rd November at 12 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Cavan Civil Defence. Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed via live stream on https://youtu.be/V-2UkTcs-T0.

J.P. Kiernan, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of J.P. Kiernan, Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom and formerly of Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 24th of October 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family; Claire, Siobhan, Ann, Danny and Derren, brothers; Danny, Mick and Brian, sister; Kathleen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Kathleen Boyle, Tullymore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Kathleen Boyle, Tullymore, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, in the loving care of North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday for family, friends and neighbours, until removal on Wednesday morning going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Margaret Lewers, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Margaret Lewers, Known as Meta, Killyvilly, Tempo Road, Enniskillen. Formerly of Rossnowlagh and Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by husband Ronnie and sons, David, Noel & Philip. Meta will be sadly missed by her 2 daughters and their husbands (Helen & Aidan) and (Valerie & Chris) (Rossnowlagh) also son and his wife (Keith & Cheryl) (Liverpool) and by her grandchildren (David) Tracy, (Helen) Sara, Paula, Barry, Luke, Frances & Matthew, (Philip) Jackie & Christopher, (Keith) Kathy & Khiana, (Valerie) Joe & Beth and by her many great and great-great-grandchildren.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Thursday at 12 noon to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon, for Funeral Service at 2 o'clock with Service of Interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Anne's Parish Church, Ballyshannon c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. The funeral service will be streamed live on vimeo at the following link https://vimeo.com/641191923

Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Shaun McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his parents Eddie and Ann, his partner Therese, sisters Elaine (John), Breege, Joanne (Gavin), brothers Enda, Adrian and predeceased by Patrick. His nieces and nephews Emma, Abigail, Jamie and Jack.

Reposing at his late residences on Wednesday, for family and close friends, please. Removal on Thursday morning going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery. House Private on the morning of the funeral, please. Shaun's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks, both in the wake house and the church.

Anna Daly (nee Gallagher) Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Anna Daly (nee Gallagher) Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, October 30th, 2021 at SWAH after a short illness beloved wife of Barney and much-loved Mother of Anne (John), Brian (Karemma), Michael (Michelle), Paul (Patricia), Donna (Raymond). Predeceased by her daughter Jacqueline, her 16 adored Grandchildren and 4 Great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and the entire Gallagher and Daly Family.

Anna's cortege will leave Ballycassidy Funeral Home on Tuesday evening at 4.45 pm via Kesh, Roscor Bridge Road, and the main street to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek for 6 pm reception of remains.Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 am which be viewed on link: https://youtu.be/iAWDJQKzvl followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family Home and Funeral Private to Family and Close Relatives.

Brendan Appleby, Birmingham/Cootehall, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Brendan Appleby, Aston, Birmingham, England and formerly Cloongreahan, Cootehall, Co. Roscommon. October 28th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

Predeceased by his father Pat-Joe, mother Mary, brothers Tom and Aidan. Brendan will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Patty and Sheila, brothers Vincent and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Birmingham at a later date.

Jack Murphy, Derrylea, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh

November 1st 2021 at the South West acute hospital, Enniskillen. Predeceased by his brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, sons Sean, Frank, James, Enda, daughters Deirdre, Fidelma & Aideen, brothers Patsy, Vincent, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow evening, Tuesday, from 4 o'clock until 9 o'clock. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St. Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those unable to attend can watch the funeral mass on the link below. https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-ninnidhs-church-derrylin

May they all Rest in Peace.