Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday January 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Bohan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Margaret Bohan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim, 11th of January 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill.Co Leitrim.Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her daughter Eleanor.Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughters Mairead, Trudy, Tina, son Padraig, sons-in-law John, Dermot, Tommy, Paul and daughter-in-law Gillian, her adored grandchildren and great grand children, sister-in-law Celine (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday 13th of January 2022 from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Friday 14th of January 2022 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, hand shaking and face-coverings. Margaret's's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Harriett Killoran, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Harriett Killoran, Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, (late Bank of Ireland) 10th January 2022, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by parents John and Eleanor and her sister-in-law Dympna. Harriett will be greatly missed by her sister Ursula Feely, brothers Micheál and Damian, (Ballyfarnon), Kieran (Ratoath),Tony (Rathfarnham), brother-in-law Barry, sisters-in-law Ann and Margaret, aunt-in-law Winnie Martin,her cherished nieces, nephews, grand- nieces, grand- nephews and her wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening (January 12th) from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from the residence of her brother Damian on Thursday morning, arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, Interment afterwards in Ballindoon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to charity of your choice or Ballyfarnon Tidy Town Fund. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page.

In compliance with current guidelines, you are requested to please follow rules regarding church number (Church capacity is restricted) wearing of face masks, sanitising hands is essential, refrain from hand shaking, also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on all occasions, in Funeral Home and outside, on route to Church and cemetery, vicinity of Church and cemetery. Anyone displaying Covid symptoms please do not attend, due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Please keep everyone safe. The family thank you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Kathleen (Kay) Duffy Drumcondra, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Duffy, Kathleen (Kay) (late of Drumcondra and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon and the Revenue Commissioners) – January 3rd, 2022. Daughter of the late Michael James and Bridget and sister of the late Bridgeen and Margaret. Very sadly missed by her sisters Maura and Úna, brother-in-law Jackie, her nieces, nephews and their partners, grandnieces and nephews, her cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, former colleagues and carers.

Removal to Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, on Friday morning (January 14th), arriving for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass, thence Funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery. For live-streaming, please visit the following link: Click here.Kay's Funeral Cortège will pause at her residence after her Requiem Mass, en-route to Glasnevin Cemetery, at approx. 11.30 o'clock. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Kathleen Forde (née Keaney), Corlisbannon, Dowra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Forde (nee Keaney), Corlisbannon, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her loving son Thomas and his fiancee Pauline, brothers Benny and Hugh, sisters Annie and Ellen, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding handshaking, wearing face masks and social distancing. Walkthrough only in the church.

Peter Flannery, Bellspark, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Peter Flannery. Grove House, Bellspark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on the 10th January 2022. Pre-deceased by his parents Bernard and Margaret Flannery. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12th January, at 11.00 am. Interment afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery. House private at all times, please. In keeping with the current restrictions and guidelines, mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times, please. Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com. Peter's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

Jim (James) Brennan, Hampton Cove, Balbriggan, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

(Ex Garda Síochána) Peacefully, in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown following a short illness. Late of Hampton Cove, Balbriggan and formerly of Drumlish, Co. Longford. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife and best friend Nora, daughter Karen and her husband Paul, sons Paul, James and John and their partners MaryJo and Claire, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass will take place in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church Balbriggan on Thursday morning at 11am which may be viewed live on the following link - https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-peter-st-paul Burial afterwards in Balrothery Cemetery. Please observe and respect social distancing guidelines and masks must be worn. House private by request please. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Bernard Rock, Rhinaboll, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

Bernard (Bernie) Rock, Rhinaboll, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 9th January, 2022, at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora, sister Bridgie (Meehan), brothers Jim, Johnny and Paddy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sisters Myra McCoy (Gurteen), Nora Beattie (Cork) and Kathleen Rowley (London), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Attracta’s Church, Ballinameen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Please adhere to current Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face masks and no handshaking. The Rock Family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace.