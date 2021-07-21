Search our Archive

21/07/2021

23 admitted patients waiting for a bed in Sligo University Hospital

18 patients on trolleys in Sligo Hospital today

Reporter:

news reporter

There are currently 241 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

206 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 35 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

There are 23 admitted patients waiting for a bed in Sligo University Hospital, 13 in the Emergency Department and 10 elsewhere.

There are four people waiting for a bed in Cavan General Hospital, all in the Emergency Department.

