Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Glencar Manorhamilton's Niall Brady is tracked by Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins Eoin Shanley last Friday evening in Ballinamore Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY JULY 14
Barna Waste U13 League Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Annaduff; Rinn Gaels v St Mary’s white; Leitrim Gaels v Allen Gaels (6.30)
LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00
15-a-side: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Joseph’s; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Allen Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair
13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Mohill; Annaduff v Keeldra Gaels; St Brigid’s v Melvin Gaels
FRIDAY JULY 15
Masonite ACL: All 8.00
Division 2: Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh
Reserve Division 3: Aughnasheelin v Bornacoola
Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30
Division 2A: Fenagh St Caillins v Melvin Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 2B: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Drumkeerin in Ballinamore; St Mary’s blue v St Joseph’s
SATURDAY JULY 16
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Reserve Division 1: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 7.00
Reserve Division 3: Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair 7.00; Aughavas v Cloone 8.00
SUNDAY JULY 17
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Res Division 1: Melvin Gaels v Carrigallen; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Res Division 2: Annaduff v Kiltubrid
Res Division 3: Ballinaglera v Mohill
Ladies Division 1: Kiltubrid v Glencar Manorhamilton; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Brigid’s; St Joseph’s v St Francis (11.00)
Ladies Division 2: Dromahair v Glencar Manor B; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Keeldra Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill (11.00)
Newtowngore Engineering U17 League Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Ballinamore 7.00
MONDAY JULY 18
Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 7.00
Division 1: Mohill v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Rinn Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels
Division 2A: Allen Gaels v Drumkeerin; St Joseph’s v St Brigid’s
Division 2B: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Glencar Manorhamilton
THURSDAY JULY 21
LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00
15-a-side: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Joseph’s; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar Manorhamilton
13-a-side: Mohill v Annaduff; Melvin Gaels v Keeldra Gaels; Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin
SATURDAY JULY 23
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels
Division 2: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillins v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Allen Gaels
Division 3: Glenfarne Kiltycloghter v Eslin; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Cloone
SUNDAY JULY 24
Ladies Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Francis; Kiltubrid v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Brigid’s v St Joseph’s (11.00)
Ladies Division 2: Glencar Manor B v Mohill; Keeldra Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Dromahair v Fenagh
MONDAY JULY 25
Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 7.00
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Mohill; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels
Division 2B: Glencar Manorhamilton v Annaduff
THURSDAY JULY 28
LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00
15-a-side: St Joseph’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels; Annaduff v Kiltubrid; Mophill v St Brigid’s
FRIDAY JULY 29
Masonite Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 7.00
SATURDAY JULY 30
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill; Aughawillan v Melvin Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughnasheelin; Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillins
Division 3: Cloone v Bornacoola; Aughavas v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin
TUESDAY AUGUST 2
LGFA Minor 13-a-side FC: Keeldra Gaels v Drumkeerin; Kiltubrid v St Brigid’s; Mohill v Melvin Gaels
TUESDAY AUGUST 2
LGFA Minor 13-a-side FC: St Brigid’s v Annaduff; Melvin Gaels v Kiltubrid; Keeldra Gaels v Mohill
RESULTS
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton 0-9 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-13; Melvin Gaels 1-7 St Mary's Kiltoghert 2-14; Leitrim Gaels 1-9 Mohill 3-15; Aughawillan 1-21 Annaduff 3-13
Division 2: Allen Gaels 1-13 Aughnasheelin 2-12; St Patrick's Dromahair 1-12 Fenagh St Caillins 5-17; Ballinaglera 3-12 Drumreilly 0-11; Carrigallen 1-10 Gortletteragh 0-10
Division 3: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-13 Cloone 2-13; Eslin 1-14 Aughavas 0-11
Reserve Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 5-14 Drumkeerin 3-7
Reserve Division 2: St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-9 Allen Gaels 4-19; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's scr Leitrim Gaels w/o; Aughawillan w/o Glencar-Manorhamilton scr
Barna Waste U13 League
Division 1: Annaduff 5-22 Leitrim Gaels 1-3; Glencar Manorhamilton 7-14 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-5; Allen Gaels 2-5 Rinn Gaels 5-11
Division 2A: Melvin Gaels 4-6 St Brigid’s; Glencar-Manorhamilton 2-3 Fenagh St Caillins 8-20
Division 2B: St. Joseph's 0-11 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-11; Drumkeerin 0-5 Mohill 2-8;
Newtowngore Engineering U17 League
Division 1: Rinn Gaels 2-4 Leitrim Gaels 4-19
Division 2B: Annaduff 9-12 Fenagh St Caillins 2-7; Glencar Manorhamilton 4-12 St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-13
Division 2A: Drumkeerin 2-6 St Joseph’s 3-10
