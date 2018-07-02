Watch | Have a look back at the action from Saturday's encounter between Leitrim and Monaghan

Leitrim's All-Ireland Championship campaign came to an end for another year on Saturday last when Monaghan emerged victorious in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada with 13 points to spare.

While the final scoreline was disappointing from a Leitrim point of view there were plenty of positives that the management, players and supporters could take from the game.

In the aftermath of the game there were plenty of plaudits for the Leitrim players who could hold their heads up high after a battling performance against top tier opponents.

Leitrim's summer is over. But huge congrats to @LeitrimGAA for great performances throughout the championship and here's to next year. Let's get out of Div 4! https://t.co/UA8h63Arew June 30, 2018

On a day when two heavyweights in soccer "Ronaldo" and "Messi" bow out of the world cup at the same stage, two heavyweights in @officialgaa @LeitrimGAA and @MayoGAA exit the #GAAQualifiers at the same stage!! Ah well as we always say, maybe next year!! — Colm Stenson (@colmstenson) June 30, 2018

In the aftermath of Saturday's game, Leitrim forward Emlyn Mulligan was quick to pay tribute to the Leitrim supporters who came out to support the team in recent weeks.

Thanks a million to our supporters who came out in huge numbers over the last two weekends. Today was just a step too far. Well done @monaghangaa and best of luck in next round #greenandgold — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) June 30, 2018

