Watch | Have a look back at the action from Saturday's encounter between Leitrim and Monaghan

Leitrim's All-Ireland Championship campaign came to an end for another year on Saturday last when Monaghan emerged victorious in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada with 13 points to spare.

While the final scoreline was disappointing from a Leitrim point of view there were plenty of positives that the management, players and supporters could take from the game.

In the aftermath of the game there were plenty of plaudits for the Leitrim players who could hold their heads up high after a battling performance against top tier opponents.

In the aftermath of Saturday's game, Leitrim forward Emlyn Mulligan was quick to pay tribute to the Leitrim supporters who came out to support the team in recent weeks.