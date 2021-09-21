Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Anna Duignan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



The death has occurred of Anna Duignan (née Dillon), Corgullion, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, at The Mater Hospital Dublin, on Friday, 17th September 2021. Predeceased by her husband Michael and beloved daughter Kathleen. Sadly missed by her daughters Elizabeth, Mary and Margaret, sons Peter and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Mary Dillon, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Niall McQuillan, 'St. Enda's' West End, Bundoran, Donegal



Niall McQuillan, 'St. Enda's', West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 20th September 2021 peacefully at the Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Beloved husband of Bernie, loving father to Charlie, Brendan, Angela, Grainne, Sinead, Tracey and Casilda. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, his beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Cortege will leave his late residence on Thursday morning 23rd Sept at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Niall's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie. Maximum allowance of 50% capacity in the Church. Please follow all current guidelines regarding COVID-19. House Strictly Private Please.

Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly, Moyne, Longford



Formerly Clonelly, Moyne, Co. Longford. Joan died peacefully on September 15, 2021, in St Mary's Hospital, Langhorne, USA. She is predeceased by her husband David, parents John and Winifred, siblings Phyllis (Simone), Mary Jo (Conboy) and Frances (Mahon). Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons David (Lisa) and Corey, grandchildren Quin and Jane Maggie, brother and sisters Betty (Bulter) USA, Patricia (Mellody, USA), Sean Dalton (Newtownforbes, Longford) and Marie (Mulligan, London, UK), nephews, nieces, cousins (UK, Ireland, USA), neighbours and friends. Family and friends are invited to call from 9.30 until 11 am on September 24th at St James J. Dougherty Funeral Home. Inc, 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown where her memorial service will be held at 11 am. Interment is private No flowers please.

John Spelman, Ballaghaderreen / Boyle, Co Roscommon



John Spelman, Dublin Road, Ballaghaderreen, and late of St. Patrick's Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Friday, September 17th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the management and staff of Oakwood Nursing Home, Ballaghaderreen. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mona, brother Pat, sisters Maeve and Elsie. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son Jack, daughter Cathy, sister Irene, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many friends in Oakwood and Spelman's Motel, especially Bernie and Gay. John will lie in repose at home Wednesday afternoon from 4 o'clock to conclude with evening prayer at 8 o'clock. Removal from his residence Thursday morning at 10.30 o'c to arrive at The Cathedral of The Annunciation and St. Nathy, Ballaghaderreen for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. John's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Kilgarriff Funeral Directors Facebook page.

William (Willie) Suffin, Boyle, Co Roscommon

William (Willie) Suffin, 17 Plunkett Avenue and formerly of the Spa, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on, Thursday, 16th of September, peacefully at home in the care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Maureen and Jimmy, brothers Seamus, Gerry and Sean. Survived by his brothers Eugene, Paurick, Michael, Kevin, Martin and James, sisters Mary, Katie, Martina, Julie Anne and Henrietta, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his carer Keith, his many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, neighbours and friends. The funeral cortege will be leaving his residence to arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, 21st of September, with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie

Bernadette (Bernie) Madden, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Bernadette (Bernie) Madden, née Bligh, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Camogue, Elphin and Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 11th September 2021, (suddenly) at her home. Predeceased by her husband Benny, parents Patsy and Bridie, and granddaughter Poppy. Bernie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Donna and her partner Thomas, son Derek and his wife Anita, partner John, brother Robert, sisters Caroline and Deirdre, her cherished grandchildren Ben, Alex, Molly, and Lucy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 21st September. Burial afterward in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Gaynor Funeral Directors Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace.