Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim Gaels' Colm Moreton is challenged by two Gortletteragh players for the ball during last Saturday's Connacht Gold SFC clash Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

TUESDAY AUGUST 31

Barna Waste U12 Division 1 Semi-Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton 7.00

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 1

Barna Waste U12 Division 1 Quarter-Final: Rinn Gaels v Mohill in Gortletteragh 7.00

Time to take the Ladies out of football

THE LAST POINT

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00

Division 1 Semi-Finals: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Joseph’s; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels

Division 2: Melvin Gaels v St Brigid’s; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Drumkeerin

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3

Connacht Gold SFC Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton (6.30)

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Drumkeerin 7.00

Goals do the trick as Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins hold off St Joseph's

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLINS 3-8 ST JOSEPH'S 0-9

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4

Connacht Gold SFC Group 1: Allen Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Aughawillan v Mohill (6.30)

Smith Monumentals IFC: All 6.30

Group 1: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Aughnasheelin v Annaduff

Group 2: Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughavas

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5

Corrib Oil Junior A FC: All 1.00

Group 1: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Carrigallen; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Eslin

Group 2: Annaduff v Cloone; Glencar Manorhamilton v Mohill

Glencar Manorhamilton open defence of Ladies title with victory over Kiltubrid - GALLERY

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Gortletteragh v Glencar Manorhamilton; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Allen Gaels in Kiltubrid

Division 2: Melvin Gaels v St Joseph’s; Mohill v Leitrim Gaels

Division 3: Annaduff v Drumkeerin

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 7

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 2 Quarter-Final: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels 6.30

Division 3: Mohill v St Patrick’s Dromahair 7.00

GALLERY - Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins start 2021 campaign with first ever win over St Joseph's as fans enjoy the action

RESULTS

Connacht Gold SFC

Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 4-20 Allen Gaels 0-7; Fenagh St Caillins 0-13 Aughawillan 1-10

Group 2: Melvin Gaels 1-3 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-12; Gortletteragh 4-12 Leitrim Gaels 1-18

Smith Monumentals IFC

Group 1: Ballinaglera 0-6 Dromahair St Patrick's 0-11; Kiltubrid 0-14 Aughnasheelin 1-10

Group 2: Bornacoola 3-8 Drumkeerin 1-16: Carrigallen 1-11 Drumreilly 1-10

Gortletteragh keep survival hopes alive as they strike late to shock Leitrim Gaels

GORTLETTERAGH 4-12 LEITRIM GAELS 1-18

Corrib Oil Junior B FC

Group 1: Allen Gaels 1-10 Drumkeerin 4-6

Group 2: Melvin Gaels 0-12 Fenagh St Caillins 2-6

Corrib Oil Junior C FC

Group 1: St Patrick's Dromahair 2-20 Kiltubrid 0-8

Group 2: Ballinaglera 2-11 Aughavas 0-7

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC

Senior: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-8 St Joseph’s 0-9; KIltubrid 1-10 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-10; St Francis 3-12 Mohill 4-3

Intermediate: St Brigid’s 5-11 Drumkeerin 1-10; Keeldra Gaels 2-4 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-18

Gortletteragh fans celebrate as they recover from six point deficit to shock Leitrim Gaels - GALLERY

Barna Waste U13 FC

Division 1: Annaduff 3-8 Mohill 3-7; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-14 Annaduff 1-8

Division 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 8-15 Mohill 5-3; Mac Diarmada Gales w/o Rinn Gaels scr; Leitrim Gaels scr Drumkeerin w/o; St Brigid’s w/o Glencar Manorhamilton scr; Rinn Gaels scr St Patrick’s Dromahair w/o; Mohill 3-9 Mac Diarmada Gaels 3-19; Mac Diarmada Gaels w/o Rinn Gaels scr; Glencar Manorhamilton 3-6 St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-12; Fenagh St Caillin’s 13-13 Drumkeerin 3-7

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 1: Allen Gaels 2-13 Gortletteragh 3-15; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-10 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-8

Division 2: Leitrim Gaels 5-12 Melvin Gaels 5-6

Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-6 Annaduff 10-23; Drumkeerin 2-8 Fenagh St Caillin’s 2-15; Annaduff 2-12 Mohill 2-8

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media