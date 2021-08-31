Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim Gaels' Colm Moreton is challenged by two Gortletteragh players for the ball during last Saturday's Connacht Gold SFC clash Picture: Willie Donnellan
TUESDAY AUGUST 31
Barna Waste U12 Division 1 Semi-Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton 7.00
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 1
Barna Waste U12 Division 1 Quarter-Final: Rinn Gaels v Mohill in Gortletteragh 7.00
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00
Division 1 Semi-Finals: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Joseph’s; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels
Division 2: Melvin Gaels v St Brigid’s; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Drumkeerin
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3
Connacht Gold SFC Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton (6.30)
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Drumkeerin 7.00
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4
Connacht Gold SFC Group 1: Allen Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin’s; Aughawillan v Mohill (6.30)
Smith Monumentals IFC: All 6.30
Group 1: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Aughnasheelin v Annaduff
Group 2: Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughavas
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5
Corrib Oil Junior A FC: All 1.00
Group 1: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Carrigallen; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Eslin
Group 2: Annaduff v Cloone; Glencar Manorhamilton v Mohill
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Gortletteragh v Glencar Manorhamilton; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Allen Gaels in Kiltubrid
Division 2: Melvin Gaels v St Joseph’s; Mohill v Leitrim Gaels
Division 3: Annaduff v Drumkeerin
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 7
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC
Division 2 Quarter-Final: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels 6.30
Division 3: Mohill v St Patrick’s Dromahair 7.00
RESULTS
Connacht Gold SFC
Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 4-20 Allen Gaels 0-7; Fenagh St Caillins 0-13 Aughawillan 1-10
Group 2: Melvin Gaels 1-3 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-12; Gortletteragh 4-12 Leitrim Gaels 1-18
Smith Monumentals IFC
Group 1: Ballinaglera 0-6 Dromahair St Patrick's 0-11; Kiltubrid 0-14 Aughnasheelin 1-10
Group 2: Bornacoola 3-8 Drumkeerin 1-16: Carrigallen 1-11 Drumreilly 1-10
Corrib Oil Junior B FC
Group 1: Allen Gaels 1-10 Drumkeerin 4-6
Group 2: Melvin Gaels 0-12 Fenagh St Caillins 2-6
Corrib Oil Junior C FC
Group 1: St Patrick's Dromahair 2-20 Kiltubrid 0-8
Group 2: Ballinaglera 2-11 Aughavas 0-7
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC
Senior: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-8 St Joseph’s 0-9; KIltubrid 1-10 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-10; St Francis 3-12 Mohill 4-3
Intermediate: St Brigid’s 5-11 Drumkeerin 1-10; Keeldra Gaels 2-4 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-18
Barna Waste U13 FC
Division 1: Annaduff 3-8 Mohill 3-7; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-14 Annaduff 1-8
Division 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 8-15 Mohill 5-3; Mac Diarmada Gales w/o Rinn Gaels scr; Leitrim Gaels scr Drumkeerin w/o; St Brigid’s w/o Glencar Manorhamilton scr; Rinn Gaels scr St Patrick’s Dromahair w/o; Mohill 3-9 Mac Diarmada Gaels 3-19; Mac Diarmada Gaels w/o Rinn Gaels scr; Glencar Manorhamilton 3-6 St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-12; Fenagh St Caillin’s 13-13 Drumkeerin 3-7
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC
Division 1: Allen Gaels 2-13 Gortletteragh 3-15; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-10 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-8
Division 2: Leitrim Gaels 5-12 Melvin Gaels 5-6
Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-6 Annaduff 10-23; Drumkeerin 2-8 Fenagh St Caillin’s 2-15; Annaduff 2-12 Mohill 2-8
