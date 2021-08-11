11/08/2021

Health services in Sligo urge greater vigilance due to COVID increase and high hospital attendance

Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the community and hospital attendances remain at a record high, health services in Sligo are urging the public to keep up their guard.

Tony Canavan, CEO of the Saolta Hospital Group said, “Our hospitals are continuing to deal with record numbers of attendances at Emergency Departments. All the while, the number of COVID-19 infections in our communities is growing and resulting in greater numbers of hospitalisations. We must stay vigilant and keep up our guard against COVID-19 if we are to protect the most vulnerable.

“While our vaccination programme has been a huge success, we must not forget the day to day practices that are continuing to keep us all safe.” 

Mr Canavan urged people to be particularly vigilant if attending Sligo University Hospital for appointments or as a visitor.

People are asked to be mindful of others when attending SUH and to follow all guidelines.

-          Do not attend if you are showing any symptoms.

-          Do not visit patients if you are a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

-          If attending follow all the public health guidance; wash your hands, wear a mask and socially distance.

“We all have a role to play and small actions can have a major impact. When visiting hospitals washing hands, keeping social distance and wearing a mask make a difference. If you have symptoms stay at home. This will not only keep our hospital safe but will benefit the wider community. 

“I would also urge anyone aged 16 and over who hasn’t yet registered to get a free COVID-19 vaccine to do so by going to hse.ie. The vaccine is the most effective way to prevent serious disease and will help protect you and those close to you.”

Dr. Aidan Ryan, HSE Specialist in Public Health Medicine said: "Covid-19 is circulating in our Communities. It is important to continue to follow public health advice.  Increased community testing will help identify people who may be infected and are infectious.  These people may be unaware that they might be spreading the virus."  

John Hayes, Chief Officer, Healthcare Organisation Area 1 added: "Covid-19 is a serious infection.  We don’t want people getting sick and people ending up in hospital.   I encourage anyone who is showing symptoms, no matter how mild to receive a Covid-19 test, especially those who have not yet had their vaccination to avail of this service."

